‘Can you have sex?’; video · TV news

MC Gui and Erasmo Viana did a training session at A Fazenda 2021’s gym this Saturday morning (2), something normal within the reality show. The PlayPlus team, however, left the scene with a frame that drove netizens crazy.

The digital influencer was positioned behind the artist to help him with the weight of the equipment, but the camera behind the mirror only showed their faces, with the sound accompanied by groans from the effort made, something that gave a sexual connotation to the moment.

“What happened here?”, asked the influencer Cris Dias when sharing the video. “Can sex in The Farm?” joked a follower of her on Twitter. “But what is this? It looks like porn,” read a meme posted by user Jhonata Brasil in the comments.

Watch MC Gui and Erasmo’s training below and check out reactions from the web:

Can sex on the farm gnt? pic.twitter.com/FLa95nn8CM — Drivrodro (@DreivRodro) October 2, 2021

recorded pain and suffering images of a man taking a stick — Mei Strawberry (@LuxxMiyano) October 2, 2021

broderage — may 🌵 (@slexlena) October 2, 2021

I love it!!!!!! That’s what I pay internet for kkkkk https://t.co/9ka8uHcDM4 — 🐾Katya 🐾💎🐦🙈🙉🙊 (@katyarj10) October 2, 2021

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

