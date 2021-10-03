CAOA Chery advances with ”3 phase” of new products in Brazil

At a press conference held after the launch of CAOA Chery Arrizo 6 Pro, an event held this Friday (1st), the executives of the national manufacturer took the opportunity to comment on the current stage of the company’s operations and the perspectives for the following months.

As explained by the CEO of CAOA Chery, Marcio Alfonso, in response to one of the questions asked by journalists, the executive revealed that the company is firmly in its “3rd phase” of products for the market, consolidating the evolution of the company’s products.

According to Alfonso, the CAOA Chery expects to reach, in 2022, 3% of market share, to do so investing in the renewal of the range.

Another point addressed by the CEO is that the manufacturer should continue betting on sedans, largely because of the profile of the consumer who buys these vehicles.

“It is a customer who values ​​technology, comfort, driving pleasure, features that permeate the brand’s cars. Another point is that we are talking about a very prepared and well-informed consumer, who should accept very well what we are preparing for our range in the future.”, highlighted the executive.

Currently, CAOA Chery has the Arrizo 5 and Arrizo 6 in its sedan portfolio, and, in the case of the medium sedan, the new Pro option should account for 200 license plates per month, while the GSX option, without the technical evolutions and aesthetics, it will have another 300 units sold per month within the Arrizo 6 range.

Electrification

CAOA Chery also said that electrification will be an issue that will gain more and more attention in the brand’s model line.

Today the manufacturer offers the electric Rice 5e, however, it will expand the range of options with news in the hybrid segments and also more 100% electric models.

The company’s board, however, does not set a date for the debut of new electrified products in our market.

SUVs

In addition to the Tiggo 3X Pro and the recently launched Arrizo 6 Pro, CAOA Chery will expand the new premium designation for its models to SUVs in the range.

With that, we can wait for evolutions for Tiggo 5X, Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8.

Without forgetting that CAOA Chery plans to launch models here with the seal of the division Exeed, with superior levels of finish and equipment.

Recently the Tiggo 5X was spotted in tests and, among the main novelties, it was already possible to see a completely updated panel, even bringing a floating screen to the multimedia center.

Technical evolutions are also expected for SUVs in their Pro catalogs, perhaps with the adoption of the CVT automatic transmission in the range and, who knows, even new engine options.

In the first eight months of 2021, CAOA Chery records a market share of 1.79% when considering license plates for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

With 23,803 vehicles sold in the period, the manufacturer occupies 11th place in the general ranking of the market, already surpassing brands such as Peugeot, Citroën, Mitsubishi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.