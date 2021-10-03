Capcom wants to make PCs its main sales platform

Decision came after several sales successes on the platform

Exclusivity it is a decisive factor when choosing a platform when it comes to games. Capcom has had exclusives for specific platforms, but it has never been much of a focus. Now, according to the Japanese studio COO, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, PC to become Capcom’s flagship platform by 2023.

In an interview with Japanese Nikkei (and translated by Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki) during Tokyo Game Show 2021, Tsujimoto said that the developer intends to have a 50/50 sales ratio split between consoles and computers from 2022 to 2023 at the latest.

According to Capcom’s COO, “From the point of view of promoting digital strategy, the expansion of the PC platform cannot be forgotten. The sales rate of the PC versions of our flagship titles has grown every year and we will strive to expand those sales as an important platform”.

The developer has been good with PC gamers in recent years with well-developed titles for the platform, such as Resident Evil 7, the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, Monster Hunter World, Devil May Cry 5, with a certain exception to Resident Evil Village that gave some work to some systems, requiring patches of fixes for the PC.



During the 1990s, Capcom’s exclusivities were stronger. Many titles came out only for SNES and then next generation for PlayStation. In the sixth generation of consoles, three Resident Evil titles (RE Remake, RE 0 and RE 4) came out exclusively for the Nintendo Game Cube, something unprecedented and unexpected at the time.

Consoles have always been a priority in the gaming industry and the PC has received a lot of bad ports over the years. But the platform is being well regarded now. The biggest example is Sony’s decision to release its exclusives, albeit slowly, for PC. Days Gone, by the way, is a good example of excellent port optimization for computers.

