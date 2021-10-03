Carla Diaz discusses with actor on networks and says that games have limits

Carla Diaz, 30, and Léo Bittencourt, 27, protagonists of the films about Suzane Von Richthofen, fell out after a joke in which the actor made a joke using a dirty term with the poster of the film on social media, this Friday afternoon (1st ). The subject was among the most commented on Twitter. Bittencourt shared on Twitter a meme with a poster of the film about Suzane Von Richthofen with the phrase “Topa tudo por buce**”. Carla did not like the actor’s joke and commented on the social network that she felt disrespected as a woman.

“Joking has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and a professional. I’m not going to shut up, that’s enough! I’m even going to clean here,” wrote the actress. In another post, the actress complained that fans ask her to interact more on Twitter, but lack respect for others on the network. “I’m always asked to come on Twitter, but every time it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others. I don’t agree with that.”

After the controversy, the actor deleted the publication on the network and wrote an apology to all the women who felt offended. He admitted that he was reckless, irresponsible and that he needs to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. “From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really saddened by the turn this has taken. Sorry again,” wrote Bittencourt .

The actor’s joke divided the social network among internet users, arguing that people did not understand that the joke was with the character and who found the publication disrespectful.

A netizen defended Carla’s position and said that she “doesn’t have to shut up anyway”. “The girl had to come here almost drawing to understand that it’s not for fandom, it’s because we’re women and the game has limits. And if I felt disrespected, imagine she had the image being used!”

Others defended the actor justifying that the meme was about the character and had nothing to do with Carla Diaz.