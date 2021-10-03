Cassio chooses Corinthians’ most outstanding defense

Corinthians goalkeeper Cássio, in an interview with Corinthians TV, recalled his main moments with the club’s shirt and chose the defense in Diego Souza’s kick, for the quarter finals of the Libertadores 2012, when Corinthians eliminated Vasco, as the bigger than ever:

“When I stop playing football, when I’m old, when it comes to Cassio, I have no doubt that they’ll remember that defense,” he commented.

Cássio also made a point of mentioning the team’s debut at the Club World Cup, against Al Ahly, from Egypt:

“It was our debut. We were a little nervous about the first game. It’s a lot of pressure when you go to the Worlds. Everyone says it’s the European team against the South American team, which has to reach the final. There’s a lot of pressure. big, but we managed to score and control well. At times their team was better than us, but we managed to control that game well,” analyzed Cássio about the game won with a single goal by Paolo Guerrero.

In the World Cup final, Cássio was also the protagonist in a new victory by 1-0 with a goal by Guerrero, and surprised by choosing the most difficult defense made in the final.

“It was the first. When there was a corner kick, there’s a backlash and there’s more, the guy kicks very close and I can defend with my leg. I believe that, in every way, it was a very difficult defense. And it was at the beginning of the game, if we took that goal there, it could completely change history,” said the goalkeeper.

Even years after the title and the award for best player in the competition, Cássio says that his record still hasn’t dropped:

“The whole team was awarded, but I ended up winning one more prize, which was having been chosen as the best player in the competition. I didn’t even know what was happening. . We went, believed and managed to do what many said was impossible,” said Cassio.

The goalkeeper also chose the squad that won the 2015 Brasileirão as the most outstanding and considered the team as a “super team”:

“In my point of view, we had a super team. We started the Brazilian a little bit discredited, but it was one of the teams that I saw the most being regular and playing such cool football in a championship. Since we started and took over, we were never threatened in the championship, we are walking calmly to get the title,” he recalled.

Cássio also made a point of highlighting the arrival of coach Fábio Carille in 2017 and the team’s victorious year:.

“Nobody believed it. Then a coach arrived with a strong desire to work and add. We had work, feet on the ground, and boys who had risen from the base and wanted to win. We put it all together, with Fábio being the mentor. We believe in his work and we managed to win well the Campeonato Paulista and left over in the first round of the Brazilian Nationals. In the second we oscillated a little, but in the decisive moment, in direct confrontations, the team showed how much it wanted to be champion”.

In addition to the Libertadores, Mundial and two Brazilian Championships, Cássio won four Paulista Championships with Corinthians and the 2013 Recopa Sudamericana with the club.