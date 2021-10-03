Cássio chooses greatest defense of his career and recalls important moments for Timão

The goalkeeper Cassio, from the Corinthians, is known for often saving unthinkable balls under the three Corinthians goalposts. In an interview with Corinthians TV, the idol of Timão recalled his main moments with the club’s shirt and chose the greatest defense he has ever made.

Of course, the goalkeeper talked about the importance of sending Diego Souza’s kick to a corner kick, in a match against Vasco, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores 2012. If that ball entered, Corinthians’ chances of winning the unpublished title, as it ended up winning, would be much smaller.

”When I stop playing football, when I’m old, when it comes to Cassio, I have no doubt that they’ll remember that defense,” he commented.



And the miracle against Diego Souza was fundamental for Timão to win the Libertadores and the Worlds that year. Cássio took the opportunity to talk about the team’s debut in the tournament in Japan, in the semifinals against Al Ahly, from Egypt. The match was complicated for the Brazilian team, who won 1-0 with a goal by Paolo Guerrero.

”It was our debut. We were a little nervous about the first game. It’s a lot of pressure when you go to the Worlds. Everyone says it’s the European team against the South American team, who have to reach the final. There is a lot of pressure, but we managed to score and control it well. At times their team was better than us, but we managed to control that game well,” analyzed Cassio.

Later in that World Cup, the goalkeeper was once again the protagonist, saving Corinthians on several occasions during the grand final against Chelsea, also won by the Brazilians 1-0, with a goal by Guerrero. Among all the defenses that night in Japan, Cassio told which was the most difficult.

”It was the first. When there was a corner kick, there was a hit-and-rebound, the guy kicks very close and I can defend with my leg. I believe that, in every way, it was a defense of a very great difficulty. And it was at the beginning of the game, if we took that goal there, it could completely change history”, he said.

Even years after the title and the award for best player in the competition, Cássio says that his record still hasn’t dropped.

”The whole team was awarded, but I ended up winning one more prize, which was being chosen as the best player in the competition. I didn’t even know what was going on. I didn’t have the dimension of what we had achieved and until today I don’t have it. We went, believed and managed to do what many said was impossible”, he said.

The goalkeeper’s titles for Timão did not stop there. In 2015, under Tite’s command, Cássio was once again an important part of the Brazilian champion squad that year. For the archer, that team was remarkable.

”In my point of view, we had a super team. We started the Brazilian a little bit discredited, but it was one of the teams I saw the most being regular and playing such cool football in a championship. Since we started and took the lead, we were never threatened in the championship, we walked calmly to get the title”, he recalled.

Two years later, Corinthians won the Brazilian Championship again, in 2017. For that title, even with a discredited squad, Cássio spoke about the importance of the arrival of Fábio Carille, current Santos coach, at the helm of the team.

”Nobody believed it. Then a coach arrived with a strong desire to work and add. We had work, feet on the ground, and boys who had come up from the base and wanted to win. We put it all together, with Fábio being the mentor. We believe in his work and managed to win the Campeonato Paulista well and make it to the first round of the Brazilian Nationals. In the second, we oscillated a little, but in the decisive moment, in direct confrontations, the team showed how much they wanted to be champion”.

