CBF dismembers two rounds of the Brazilian and sets Majestic for a Monday

Last Saturday, the Brazilian Football Confederation dismembered rounds 26 and 27 of the Campeonato Brasileiro, which holds a derby for the Corinthians squad. One of the clashes is a Majestic, in Morumbi.

The classic from São Paulo will open the 27th round of the competition and will be played on Monday, October 18th, at 8 pm, at Morumbi. Before that, for the 26th round, Corinthians receives Fluminense, at the Neo Química Arena, on the 13th, a Wednesday. The duel will be at 9 pm.

Before facing Fluminense and São Paulo, Corinthians has clashes against Bahia and Sport. The first one is against the Bahia team, at Neo Química Arena, this Tuesday. The duel, which takes place at 9:30 pm, will mark the return of Alvinegra fans to Itaquera.

So far, Corinthians has won 34 points in the 23 games played by the team. There are eight wins, ten draws and five defeats, with a 49% profit.

Watch the 23rd round matches of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/02/2021

17:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 2 América-MG

17:00 – Fortaleza 0 x 3 Atlético-GO

19:00 – Red Bull Bragantino 2 x 2 Corinthians

21:00 – Atlético-MG 1 x 0 International

Games on 10/03/2021

16:00 – Chapecoense x São Paulo

16:00 – Flamengo x Athletico-PR

6:15 pm – Palmeiras x Youth

8:30 pm – Grêmio x Sport

Games on 10/27/2021

19:00 – Bahia x Ceará

19:00 – Santos x Fluminense

