Chance of Petrobras holding fuel prices is zero, says president

SAO PAULO – The president of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), Joaquim Silva e Luna, said in an interview to Reuters, published this Saturday (2), that the company will not hold fuel prices. “There is no chance of this (holding prices) happening,” said the reserve general, regarding the importance of the company being guided by market rules in defining prices.

“I consider it zero. Petrobras is a very well regulated company, with compliance standards. No collegiate will approve such a thing,” he added, when questioned by the Reuters whether the company would once again be used as an instrument to control inflation – as occurred in PT governments, generating losses for the oil company.

The statement comes amid the appreciation of the price of a barrel of oil on the international market, especially the Brent type, used as a reference by Petrobras, which in the last twelve months has practically doubled in value – currently in the range of US$ 79.

To soften the impact of the rise, President Jair Bolsonaro suggested using Petrobras dividends for a fund with the purpose of holding fuel prices at the pump for consumers.

Petrobras, in turn, approved the allocation of R$ 300 million, over a 15-month period, for the creation of a social program that will subsidize access to vulnerable families to purchase cooking gas.

Holding prices is not a solution

According to Luna, President Jair Bolsonaro and Ministers of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, and Economy, Paulo Guedes, are convinced that holding fuel prices is not the solution, as it would represent the “destruction of the effort which was done to recover the company”.

However, Luna stated, according to Reuters, that the oil company supports studies for solutions, within the government, to avoid the volatility and expressive price increases. Among them, there are discussions for the use of public resources that serve as a “mattress” to cushion fuel values.

“A solution is being built with our president and with several ministries… there are countries that already use it and it has a fund to be used in times of difficulty”, he said. “The best way for Petrobras to contribute is by paying taxes, dividends, royalties and (generating) jobs. Not doing social policy”, he added.

In addition, the president of Petrobras stressed that, “when the person fills the car, (Petrobras) is responsible for 2 reais”, in reference to the incidence of other costs on the final price. (See the video above the InfoMoney all factors that impact prices)

This week, Petrobras promoted a new readjustment in the diesel price of about 9%. Thus, the values ​​of fuel at the company’s refineries have already advanced more than 50% in the year, as well as gasoline.

The call, in the middle of trading on Monday (27), of a press conference by the command of Petrobras, when the company reinforced that it will not change its pricing policy, caused an uproar even in the market – generating volatility in its shares.

Prices abroad

According to Luna, the expectation is that the last quarter of the year will be of upward pressure on oil prices due to the greater demand for oil products in the northern hemisphere, but she said she is rooting for a relief in the rate of the dollar against the real to offset this perspective to the commodity.

If the dollar and Brent continue to rise – which is a “perfect storm”, in his words – he recognizes that the state-owned company may return to discussing the possibility of structural changes in the scenario.

