Changes at Globo show a mismatch between commercial and artistic

It’s a fact: the Globe is cutting expenses. After years of exorbitant, and often unnecessary, expenses, the network seeks to keep the accounts in the blue. comes the end of Workout, decreed this week. But… the common cuts in any company here take on another dimension. After all, we are talking about the leading TV network in Brazil and one of the largest media groups in the world.

The impression for the public is that Globo tightens its belts without caring about the costumes. There is not the slightest skill in taking resolutions that influence the audiovisual market and stir the public’s imagination. Bureaucratic decisions trample the artistic portion. This is what was seen with Malhação. Authors, directors and technical staff were mobilized for two abruptly interrupted projects, Transformação and Eu Quero é Ser Feliz.

This mismatch has already generated other situations, at least peculiar. Case of Luciano Huck’s tumultuous transition to Sundays. Due to commercial commitments, read money, the Fausto Silva Show of the Famous was maintained in the new Domingão. Discouragement, however, dominates the picture. Huck is not attuned to the content, which has lost the dynamism of previous seasons. Advertisers, faced with the complaints of the public, are certainly frustrated.

The same happens now with Malhação. There were 25 years of history, now thrown into the archives without a decent ending. The last unpublished phase, Toda Forma de Amar, ended with a narration due to the pandemic, it is worth remembering. It’s a shame that Globo doesn’t allow itself, and doesn’t offer the audience, one last season… Money is everything, image too. It is time to settle the score with creation and development.