Chapecoense x São Paulo: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

Chapecoense and São Paulo face off this Sunday (3), at 4 pm, at Arena Condá, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Chape is the lantern of the competition, with only ten points, while the Tricolor occupies the 13th position, with 27 points added.

São Paulo comes to the confrontation without some parts, such as midfielder Gabriel Sara, with the flu, and laterals Igor Vinícius, with trauma to the eye, and Orejuela, in physical recovery.

Chapecoense, in the lantern of the Brazilian, comes from two straight defeats. Striker Perotti, with a grade one injury to his left thigh, is out. In this way, Anselmo Ramon should be kept in the starting lineup.

CHECK THE UPDATED TABLE AND SIMULATE THE 2021 BRAZILIAN GAMES!

CHAPECOENSE X SÃO PAULO

Local: Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC)

Date/Time: October 3, 2021 (Sunday), at 4:00 pm (GMT)

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (BA) and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Where to follow: TV Globo (only SP), Premiere and Real Time of THROW! / Voice of Sport

CHAPECOENSE

Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Kadu, Jordan and Busanello; Alan Santos, Anderson Leite and Denner; Mike, Bruno Silva and Anselmo Ramon. Technician: Dino Camargo

Suspended: Jordan (Red after 2nd Yellow), Moisés Ribeiro and Lima (Both 3rd Yellow), Pintado (STJD punishment)

Hanging: Pintado (technician), Anderson Leite, Bruno Silva, Busanello, Geuvânio, Keiller, Denner, Derlan and Fernandinho

Return from suspension: –

SÃO PAULO

Volpi, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Nestor and Igor Gomes; Rigoni and Luciano (Calleri or Marquinhos). Technician: Hernan Crespo

Embezzlement: Gabriel Sara, Igor Vinicius, Orejuela and William (injured)

Suspended: –

Hanging: Miranda, Rigoni, Luan, Luciano, Crespo (technician), Galeano, Gabriel Sara and Rodrigo Nestor

Return from suspension: –