Chapecoense x São Paulo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Arena Condá returns to receive support after 19 months. The last time Chape played at home with the support of the fans was on March 8, 2020. On that occasion, Verdão beat Joinville 3-0 by the state. The stadiums in Santa Catarina can have a maximum occupancy of 40% – 8,038 people in the case of the Arena. However, only non-defaulting members will have access to the game.

Chapecoense enters the field in search of the first victory at home in Serie A. As home team, the team has not won for nine games, with seven defeats, the last two in a row, and two draws. The last home triumph was on June 2, over ABC, by 3-1, in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Verdão do Oeste is in the lantern and has only 10 points.

São Paulo tries to win again after two goalless draws at Morumbi, against América-MG and the leader Atlético-MG. Irregular in Brasileirão, Tricolor faces the lantern to climb the table and definitely enter the fight for bigger things in the competition. The team has 27 points and is in an intermediate position.

Chapecoense – Technician: Dino Camargo (assistant)

Assistant Dino Camargo commands the team at the edge of the field due to Pintado’s suspension in the judgment of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). He will not have Jordan, Lima and Moisés Ribeiro, all suspended. In addition, top scorer Perotti is injured and out of action.

Probable lineup: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Kadu, Derlan and Busanello; Anderson Leite, Alan Santos and Denner; Mike, Anselmo Ramon and Bruno Silva.

Who is out: Jordan, Lima, Moisés Ribeiro and Pintado (suspended); Tiepo, Felipe Santana, Perotti, Felipe Baxola and Vagner (injured); Henrique Almeida (improvement of physical form); Ravanelli (goes through exams).

Hanging: Anderson Leite, Bruno Silva, Busanello, Denner, Derlan, Geuvânio, Keiller, Matheus Ribeiro and Pintado.

São Paulo – Technician: Hernán Crespo

Coach Hernán Crespo continues without Igor Vinicius and Orejuela, out for medical problems, and again must have Galeano on the right wing. The São Paulo commander, who lost Gabriel Sara at the last minute, also promoted Gabriel’s return to his associates, occupying Martin Benítez’s place in the group of five foreigners. There is doubt about the attack that will take the field this Sunday at Arena Condá.

Probable lineup: James Volpi; Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington; Luciano (Marquinhos) and Rigoni.

Who is out: William, Orejuela, Thiago Couto and Igor Vinicius (injured); Gabriel Sara (flu)

Hanging: Galeano, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Rigoni and Miranda.

