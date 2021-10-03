Chay Suede’s mother surprises and detonates Mayra Cardi’s controversial speech

Herica Godoy, mother of Chay Suede, criticized a line of Mayra Cardi involving God and the supposed age discrimination of the coach. In Stories, the journalist posted an excerpt of a reflection by the businesswoman and highlighted the issue mentioned by Mayra.

“Do you want a practical example of what ageism/etharism is?”, started the mother of global, who subsequently published the influencer’s video.

“In this video we have this girl, who has two million followers [Cardi, na verdade, tem seis milhões de seguidores], being absurdly ageist saying that God is perfect and takes away our vision in old age so as not to sadden our hearts and not see our defects (wrinkles, falling face…)“, completed Herica.

Lest you saw it, in her reflection, Mayra said: “God is perfect. As we get older, we lose the quality of our vision. When we are children, we see in rich detail all the features and details of nature. After we have all the information about the beauty of nature and human beings, in our minds, when we get older, we see it blurry, with difficulty, a little less, proportional to what we need”.

“Along with this loss of a little of that view, come the wrinkles, our defects, the wrinkled skin, our history, our scars, our face goes down… we get older. God is so perfect that he doesn’t want to grieve our hearts, so he takes this wealth of detail out of our vision so you don’t have to see all your new flaws.”, completed.

“God is so perfect that He doesn’t want to grieve our hearts. So He takes that richness of detail out of our vision, for example, so you don’t have to see all your new flaws. After all, the proposal is not to see defects. The proposal is for you to refine, who knows, the vision of your heart”, said the ex-BBB.

“Look how perfect God is! Look at how we play at being God and say ‘I’m going to fix the vision’, that human being, that old man who loses his sight. But, if God did it like that – I’m talking about the natural process, obviously – then man comes and ‘fixes’. Fix what? What did God do ‘wrong’?”, he asked.

