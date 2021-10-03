Check out all about the teams’ debuts in NBA preseason

lakers_x_nets_check_all_about_the_team_premier_in_the_nba_pre-season

Although it’s a pre-season game, the Lakers take to the court this Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets to kill off our team’s heart.

Despite the confirmed absence of the main players, the game will be a good preview of what we can see of new players looking for minutes in the rotation of coach Frank Vogel.

Westbrook, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza will all miss out, but Anthony Davis is expected to play in the first period. Frank Vogel indicated that the absences are due to rest and while the same could be said for Ariza, he missed training on Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to a pain in his foot.

Wayne Ellington (who has been reported as a likely starter this season), Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, DeAndre Jordan, rookie Austin Reaves and old acquaintances Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard are all confirmed.

Who will we see from the Brooklyn Nets?

Coach Steve Nash hasn’t officially announced who will be left out, but The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer said he expects a lineup with LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, DeAndre Bembry, Bruce Brown and Jevon Carter. But whoever the Lakers and Nets put on the court to start the game, the teams will be unrecognizable compared to what we’ll see at the start of the regular season.

With the confirmation of the best outside players, all eyes will be on Anthony Davis in the first period, as he is the only member of the Big 3s from both teams to actually play this game.

Expect Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, and Talen Horton-Tucker to get plenty of minutes too. Coming in as the youngest player on the team for the third season in a row, THT can get back to his pre-season form after his insane 33-point game against the Clippers.

The ball goes up at 4:30 pm and is broadcast from the NBA League Pass.