Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2415 this Saturday; prize is BRL 29 million

posted on 10/02/2021 7:53 PM / updated on 10/2/2021 8:31 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal draws this Saturday night (10/02) six lotteries: the 2415 Mega-Sena contests; 2338 from Lotofácil, 5673 from Quina; 2281 of the Double Seine; 1696 for Timemania and 514 for Lucky Day. The draw will be held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo, in addition to being broadcast live over the internet, on Caixa’s social networks and Rede TV.

Mega-Sena

Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$29 million, had the following dozens drawn: 29-12-60-26-35-10.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 10.8 million for those who match the five dozen, had the following numbers drawn: 31-28-59-53-24.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 36-49-20-48-25-46 in the first draw; 41-25-31-35-40-39 in the second draw. The expected first prize prize is R$1.6 million. The predicted prize for the second draw is R$55,957.56.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which has the expected prize of R$ 1.6 million for those who match the 15 numbers, had the following dozen drawn: 01-15-12-11-04-03-16-21-05-07-08-10-13-19-02.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 300 thousand for those who hit the seven dozen, the Lucky Day had the following result: 15-01-17-18-08-02-05. The month of luck is May.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$2.9 million, presented the following result: 75-71-45-02-24-72-30. The team of the heart is Flamengo, from Rio de Janeiro.

