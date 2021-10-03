Check out the result of today’s Dupla Sena, contest 2281 on Saturday (10/02/21)

More Minas Portal – lotteries – double sena

The Dupla Sena draw today, contest 2281, can pay R$ 1.6 million this Saturday night (2/10) for whoever hits all six dozens.

The Dupla Sena draw today, contest 2281, can pay R$ 1.6 million this Saturday night (2/10) for those who match all six dozens that will be drawn from 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo .

Result of Dupla Sena today, contest 2281:

Check out the six numbers drawn in the two draws for the result of Dupla Sena:

1st DRAW: 20 – 25 – 36 – 46 – 48 – 49

2nd DRAW: 25 – 31 – 35 – 39 – 40 – 41

Other draws this tuesday

In addition to Dupla Sena, from 8:00 pm today, there will be a draw for other Caixa lotteries, such as Mega-Sena, with a R$29 million prize for contest 2415, and Quina, contest 5673, which can pay R$ 10.8 million. The lotofácil 2338 draw also takes place today, with a prize of R$1.6 million. Earlier, at 7 pm, the drawing for the Federal Lottery 5602 was held.

previous draw

In the previous draw, held on Thursday, September 30, no bet matched the six numbers, and the prize, which was R$1.5 million, accumulated. See which were the six dozen drawn in the two draws.

DOUBLE SENA RESULT 2,280:

1st DRAW: 02 – 10 – 13 – 15 – 18 – 49

2nd DRAW: 04 – 07 – 14 – 17 – 36 – 49

Probabilities

The odds of hitting the top jackpot of Dupla Sena by placing a single bet of R$2.50 is 1 in 15,890,700. The probability of hitting both the first and the second draw is the same. To play, tap to choose from 6 to 15 numbers among the 50 available. The more numbers you choose, the higher the price of the bet and the better the odds of getting it right.