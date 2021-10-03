Child refuses to take off mask at school photo and receives R$ 180,000 as ‘award’ for good conduct | education

At age 6, student Mason Peoples follows exactly what his mother says. It would be no different on the day when all the children at her school in Virginia (USA) would be photographed:

PHOTOGRAPHER: Okay, you can take off your mask.

MASON: My mom told me to wear a mask all the time and only take it off when eating, when there’s no one around.

PHOTOGRAPHER: But I’m sure it will be OK to just take the picture.

MASON: No, but my mother was very serious. I can not.

PHOTOGRAPHER: Not for 2 seconds?

MASON: No thanks, I always listen to my mommy.

PHOTOGRAPHER: OK then. Say “cheese”!

His mother posted the image on social media and reproduced the above dialogue in the caption.

“I’m so proud to have kept your word, but I should have been clearer about the rules of this day [da foto]”he joked.

READ TOO: Children who forgot how to read and write during the pandemic

Vaquinha raises more than BRL 150 thousand

Of course, Mason’s photo went viral, and he came to be seen basically as the great children’s reference in Covid-19 prevention protocols.

In the comments, Social media users asked the boy’s mother if they could donate money so that he would be rewarded for his conduct.

In the face of so many requests, she set up an online “kitty” to pay for Mason’s college in the future. Until this Sunday (3), 1,600 people had already donated more than 33 thousand dollars (the equivalent of about 180 thousand reais).

“He is so happy to see that they were proud of his attitude,” his mother reported.