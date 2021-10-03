Ciro Gomes is booed and cursed during speech in act against Bolsonaro | Brazil



Ciro Gomes is cursed during a speech against the Bolsonaro government. – Reproduction/Twitter

São Paulo – During the demonstration against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, Ciro Gomes (PDT) was booed and cursed while speaking against Bolsonaro. A group of former President Lula’s supporters fired curses, shouted Lula’s name and threw plastic cups towards the truck that Ciro was speaking to.

#OutsideBolsonaro @cirogomes was so booed on av. Paulista who did not hear his own voice. He spent the last few months talking and lying about Lula and the PT and reaping what he planted: the contempt of the people, of those in the streets fighting for democracy.Lina Marinelli/J_LIVRES pic.twitter.com/I3YrLRy1No — Free Journalists (@J_LIVRES) October 2, 2021

While the PDT presidential candidate was being booed, his supporters also applauded him. In his speech, Ciro Gomes affirms that the Brazilian people are much bigger than the fascists in red. “Bolsonaro your time is coming, because the Brazilian people are much bigger than the fascists in red or in green and yellow”, he replied to the boos.

In the act held at Paulista, Ciro called for the union of all democratic forces in the country so that the “Fora Bolsonaro” movement achieves its greatest objective: the impeachment of Bolsonaro. #2OctoberForaBolsonaro #CiroNasRuas pic.twitter.com/jevYAoSf51 — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) October 3, 2021

“Bolsonaro’s impeachment is the only way the Brazilian nation has to protect itself against a coup d’état. There is only one way to prevent a coup d’état in Brazil: it’s the people on the street”, he added.

Even in the face of boos, Ciro said that he was already used to this kind of attitude and that he already has the experience to face situations like this. The presidential candidate affirms that the union is for “a greater good”.

This Saturday, 10 blocks on Avenida Paulista were occupied by protesters protesting the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro. There was an agglomeration in at least five of them, the public was concentrated mainly in front of the Masp. Fernando Haddad (PT), Guilherme Boulos (PSol) and other political leaders also took advantage of the event to ask for the impeachment of President Bolsonaro.