Ciro Gomes is booed and cursed during speech in act against Bolsonaro | Brazil

Ciro Gomes is cursed during a speech against the Bolsonaro government.Reproduction/Twitter

Posted 03/10/2021 11:04 AM | Updated 10/03/2021 11:06 AM

São Paulo – During the demonstration against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, Ciro Gomes (PDT) was booed and cursed while speaking against Bolsonaro. A group of former President Lula’s supporters fired curses, shouted Lula’s name and threw plastic cups towards the truck that Ciro was speaking to.

While the PDT presidential candidate was being booed, his supporters also applauded him. In his speech, Ciro Gomes affirms that the Brazilian people are much bigger than the fascists in red. “Bolsonaro your time is coming, because the Brazilian people are much bigger than the fascists in red or in green and yellow”, he replied to the boos.

“Bolsonaro’s impeachment is the only way the Brazilian nation has to protect itself against a coup d’état. There is only one way to prevent a coup d’état in Brazil: it’s the people on the street”, he added.

Even in the face of boos, Ciro said that he was already used to this kind of attitude and that he already has the experience to face situations like this. The presidential candidate affirms that the union is for “a greater good”.

This Saturday, 10 blocks on Avenida Paulista were occupied by protesters protesting the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro. There was an agglomeration in at least five of them, the public was concentrated mainly in front of the Masp. Fernando Haddad (PT), Guilherme Boulos (PSol) and other political leaders also took advantage of the event to ask for the impeachment of President Bolsonaro.