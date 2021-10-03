Ciro is booed during speech at Paulista; Haddad and Boulos defend ‘unity’

In a sequence of speeches from the top of an electric trio on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, political leaders from the left such as former ministers Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Fernando Haddad (PT), in addition to the coordinator of the Homeless Workers Movement William Boulos (PSOL), highlighted the diversity of the opposition and defended its unity in favor of the impeachment of the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Ciro Gomes was both booed and applauded during his speech. The speech ignited the PT militancy: many people chanted the name of the former president squid (PT) and made the letter L with their hands. Others threw objects towards the PDT president.

In his speech, Ciro called for Bolsonaro’s impeachment and defended the overthrow of the “pocketarist serpent” in the country. The politician also said he was against “fascism” and that the time for Bolsonaro “is coming”. “The Brazilian people are much bigger than the red or green and yellow fascism”, he affirmed.

Former candidate for the City Hall of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos opened the last block of the act on Avenida Paulista, highlighting the diversity of people and parties present at the event. According to him, the political diversity present in the streets today includes “people, with whom we have a lot of difference”, he said. Afterwards, he said that the differences are smaller than the union to “take Bolsonaro out”.

Fernando Haddad, in turn, defended that President Bolsonaro’s government comes to an end before the 2022 elections. “We cannot lose sight of what we are doing here,” he said. “We are here because the people want to eat and Bolsonaro won’t let it, the people want to study and Bolsonaro won’t let it, they want to work and the Bolsonaro government won’t let it,” he said.

“We have to seek the common feeling and the common feeling is ‘outside, Bolsonaro'”, said the deputy from Rio de Janeiro Marcelo Freixo (PSB), who also spoke at the act. “The streets are asking for our unity”, he defended at another time.

