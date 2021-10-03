City hall issues alert for highly lethal Ebola family virus – Capital

Marburg virus is in the same family as the Ebola virus, predominantly on the African continent.

The Municipality of Campo Grande issued a warning to health teams for the Marburg virus disease. The CIEVS-CG (Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance of Campo Grande) sent a statement to the professionals at Sesau (Municipal Health Department) to pay attention to the new highly infectious virus that causes hemorrhagic fever.

The statement was sent to the teams on Saturday (2). What is known so far is that the Marburg virus is from the same family as the Ebola virus and is predominant on the African continent. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), in previous outbreaks, it had a fatality rate of up to 88%.

As the clinical diagnosis is difficult to differentiate from other febrile illnesses due to similarities in symptoms at the onset of the disease, such as Ebola virus, malaria, typhoid fever, leptospirosis, rickettsial infection and plague, some guidelines were passed on.

The document, signed by Mayor Marquinhos Trad (PSD), provides information on health risks, with the aim of communicating the responsible areas and supporting changes in behavior or the implementation of measures.

The Ministry of Health recommends that, in any suspected case of the disease, the person responsible for the patient must immediately notify the health surveillance authorities. A phone was given to the teams, with a form to fill out. There is no case of Marburg virus disease registered in Brazil so far.

Marburg – The virus was first identified in 1967, and in 2021, the WHO confirmed an outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease in southwestern Guinea, including one death from the virus. On September 16, 2021, the outbreak was declared over.

The onset of illness begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache, and severe malaise. Muscle pain is a common feature. Severe diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramps, nausea and vomiting can start on the third day.

The appearance of patients at this stage was described as “ghostlike”, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces and extreme lethargy. Many patients develop severe bleeding manifestations within 7 days, and fatal cases usually have bleeding, often from multiple areas.

Human infection with MVD initially results from prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by Rousettus bat colonies. Once an individual is infected, the Marburg virus can be spread by human-to-human transmission, through direct contact (skin or mucous membranes) with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials ( bedding, clothing) contaminated with these fluids or wild animals (fruit-eating monkeys and bats).

Prevention – Health professionals caring for suspected or confirmed patients should apply standard precautions and transmission-based infection prevention and control precautions to avoid any exposure to blood and/or bodily fluids, as well as unprotected contact with possibly contaminated agents in the environment .

Close physical contact must be avoided and any suspect must be immediately transferred to a health facility for treatment and isolation. It was also advised to handle wild animals with gloves and other suitable protective clothing, to cook animal products well before consumption and to avoid the consumption of raw meat.

During work or research activities or sightseeing in mines or caves inhabited by fruit bat colonies, people should wear gloves and other suitable protective clothing (including masks).