City Hall of Ribeirão Preto

Scheduling for vaccination against Covid – 2nd DOSE – PFIZER IN PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED THE 1st DOSE ON 07/29 and 07/31/08, will be open this Monday, October 4th.



15,600 vacancies will be made available for vaccination which will take place on Wednesday, October 6th

Photo: Guilherme Sircili

The Municipal Health Department will make available, from 9 am this Monday, October 4, at the Ribeirão Preto City Hall website and by telephones 3977-9441 and 3977-9442, the scheduling for the application of second dose of PFIZER vaccine against Covid – 19 in people vaccinated on July 29 and 31, August 6, 2021.

ATTENTION

This schedule is EXCLUSIVE for people who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on the 29th and 31st of July, and on the 6th of August.

For this group, 15,600 places will be made available and vaccination will take place on Wednesday, October 6th, from 8 am, at 36 vaccination posts in health units in Ribeirão Preto.

On the day and time scheduled to receive the vaccine, you will need to have an official document with a photo, CPF, updated proof of address in Ribeirão Preto, the completed Vacivida form, vaccination card for the first dose and the protocol number of the appointment.

bedridden people

People bedridden, from this track age, may receive the vaccine at your own home, through the SAD (Home Care Service). Just get in touch with the nearest health unit or at the SAD itself, by calling 3977-7111.

Service

