City of SP applies vaccine against Covid-19 in seven parks this Sunday; see addresses | São Paulo

This Sunday’s action is aimed at adolescents aged 12 to 17 years (with and without comorbidities) and for the application of a 2nd dose in those who have delayed vaccination.

The parks will also apply booster doses to seniors over 70 years of age, indigenous population in villages and employees of Long-Term Institutions for the Elderly (ILPIs), Special Care Centers for the elderly (Caei) and the Elderly Companion Program (PAI).

To take the booster dose, you must have taken the second dose for at least six months.

1 de 3 Vaccination post installed in Parque Independência this Sunday (29), in the South Zone of SP. — Photo: Playback/Youtube Vaccination post installed in Independência Park this Sunday (29), in the South Zone of SP. — Photo: Playback/Youtube

So far, 97.4% of adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the city of São Paulo have already been vaccinated, according to the Municipal Health Department. The number represents 822,142 of the public, estimated at 844,073.

There were 15,242 doses applied in the interchange this Saturday (2). Until 17:00, there were 180,550 additional doses applied. In total, 68,595 doses were applied this Saturday (2).

2 of 3 Villa Lobos Park gates in the city of São Paulo — Photo: Ronaldo Silva/Futura Press/Estadão Content Villa Lobos Park gates in the city of São Paulo — Photo: Ronaldo Silva/Futura Press/Estadão Content

According to the Municipal Health Department, vaccination with additional doses is also allowed for people over 18 who have a high degree of immunosuppression. For this group, with more than 18 thousand citizens, an interval of 28 days after the second dose or single dose is allowed.

To be immunized, adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or guardians during vaccination. In case of impossibility of this follow-up, it is necessary to go with an adult and present authorization signed by a responsible person.

Capital applies 70 thousand doses of vaccines against Covid-19 on ‘V’ Day against Covid

Since Saturday (2), the Municipality of SP has made a concerted effort to also vaccinate about 500,000 Paulistanos who have the 2nd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in delay.

In addition to the vaccination posts in the parks, which will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, the partner pharmacies on Avenida Paulista will also be open on Sunday (see the list of addresses on the city’s website).

See the parks and other addresses that will have vaccinations this Sunday:

Prestes Maia Gallery (mega station) : vaccination for first dose (D1), second dose (D2) and additional dose (DA). Patriarca Square, 2, from 8 am to 5 pm;

: vaccination for first dose (D1), second dose (D2) and additional dose (DA). Patriarca Square, 2, from 8 am to 5 pm; Partner pharmacies on Avenida Paulista : D1, D2 and DA vaccination. Av. Paulista, 2,371 and 266, from 8 am to 4 pm;

: D1, D2 and DA vaccination. Av. Paulista, 2,371 and 266, from 8 am to 4 pm; Parks (D1, D2 and DA vaccinations, from 8 am to 5 pm):

Center: Buenos Aires Park;

Buenos Aires Park; South Zone: Guarapiranga Park;

Guarapiranga Park; East zone: Carmo Park;

Carmo Park; West Zone: Villa Lobos park;

Villa Lobos park; Southeast Zone: Ceret Recreational Park and Independence Park;

Ceret Recreational Park and Independence Park; North Zone: Youth Park.

Through the Filometer, it is also possible to monitor the waiting situation at the stations that are operating in the city. On the website, it is also possible to check which vaccines are available for the application of a second dose in each unit.

3 of 3 Vaccine against Covid teenagers from 12 years old — Photo: Publicity/Goiânia City Hall Vaccine against Covid for teenagers over 12 years old — Photo: Publicity/Goiânia City Hall

See who can get vaccinated in the city of SP:

For the booster dose, people with a high degree of immunosuppression over 18 years of age who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 28 days;

For the booster dose, elderly people over 70 years of age who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 6 months;

Indigenous villagers also receive booster doses;

For the first dose, adolescents from 12 years of age;

Seniors over 60 years old can enroll in UBSs to receive the remaining doses, called xepa. It is valid for those who took the second dose six months ago in the capital. For this, it is necessary to present proof of vaccination with complete vaccination cycle, document with photo and proof of residence.