THE CBF backtracked and announced last Friday that all matches from brazilian will normally take place during FIFA dates. In August, the entity had postponed club matches with selected athletes, such as the Flamengo.

And dissatisfaction with the new measure led some of the club’s officers to take a stand. At first, Marcos Braz mocked Juninho Paulista.

This Saturday (2), it was the turn of Luiz Eduardo Baptista, the BAP, vice president of external relations at the red-black, attack the entity on account of the calendar.

“Between June and November of this year, we will have 14 dates for qualifiers plus 30 days of Copa América. Clubs that invest high earn nothing. They don’t paralyze anything. It’s really important that players go on vacation on 12/10 and not on 12/29 , as we propose. So okay. Isonomy…”, wrote the leader in the Twitter.

See the post below:

The retreat of CBF is due to to a document sent to the entity this Friday by players from 19 Serie A clubs – with the exception of Flamengo – requesting that the Brazilian football calendar end at the beginning of December, as planned and signed with the Public Ministry of Labor. Otherwise, players’ vacations would be jeopardized.

Flamengo returns to the field this Sunday (3), at 4 pm, at Maracanã, to face the Athletic-PR by the 23rd round of the Brazilian championship. O red-black is in 4th place, with 35 points.