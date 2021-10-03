CNN Brasil catches live intimacy and anchors react shocked by the image

The most connected duo in the CNN Brazil once again hit the internet because of a hilarious moment during the New day, morning news from the news channel. This time, Elisa Veeck and Rafael Colombo they burst out laughing over a dog, who did his live needs for a TV camera.

It all started when Veeck called reporter Renan Fiuza for the first information about the weather in the city of São Paulo. “We have the vignette. She woke up. Renan Fiuza, who is an elegance that is crazy, and with an intelligence that manages to be better than elegance”, praised.

Before the baton was passed, the journalist noticed the animal moving right behind her colleague. “What’s up, Renan… Look at the dog appearing there again. Last time a dog showed up back there, they were… Anyway”, she explained before being interrupted by Columbus.

“In an intimate moment”, reacted the anchor. “A very intimate, free moment… Doing what the dog doesn’t mind doing in public. Oh…”, completed Elisa, laughing.

The little dog, who appeared on other occasions on the TV news, did not act as a plea and defecated. “Renan always sets the time. I’ll even get out of the dog’s way here”, fired Rafael, who turned away from the screen and displayed the puppy’s free moment. “Rafael, you have to cover!”, advised Veeck.

Columbus explained the situation: “You know what it is? This is the same dog. He has a digestive system. 6:30 am he has to stop what he is doing. This is indicative of the animal’s full health”.

“It’s a watch, this dog. It works fine and always knocks out the reporter who is coming in live. Incredible”, reacted Renan Fiuza.

The video stopped on the web and became the target of TV gaffe lovers. “Shocked that the reporter stood still. I had looked it over two hundred times and entered the review. Fact! Elegance he, saw”, pointed a netizen. “For more humor in journalism”, approved one more.

Check out: