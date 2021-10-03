CNN Brazil presenter took on boyfriend

Daniel Adjuto confirmed that he is dating the doctor Rafael Pinto da Rocha, in an interview with Veja São Paulo magazine, after dedicating a romantic text to his lover in a post on social networks. Before making the news for his personal life, the CNN Brasil presenter stole the show for a historic interview he got with Regina Duarte in May 2020.

At the time, Regina had recently been sworn in as Special Secretary for Culture in the Jair Bolsonaro government (non-party). It was the first interview of the former TV Globo actress in her new role.

The merit for the interview went to Adjuto, who won Regina’s trust. She herself made it clear in the conversation that she had sympathized with the journalist. During the hearing for the program “CNN 360”, which featured questions from Daniela Lima and Reinaldo Gottino, Regina got excited with a video by Maitê Proença, gestured and got angry.

In the same interview, Regina sang a song from the Military Dictatorship and received criticism on social networks. She ended up leaving the position days after the disastrous interview she gave to Daniel Adjuto.

“Cat Reporter” from SBT

Daniel Adjuto was SBT’s hot reporter before joining CNN Brasil. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Daniel Adjuto is 31 years old and was born in Brasília. Although he did an internship for two months at Globo, in New York, it was at SBT that his career took off. In addition to his professionalism, he drew viewers’ attention for other attributes, earning him the nickname “cat reporter”. Thus, he became the broadcaster’s card champion, beating the house’s artists, and came to be seen as the “darling” of Silvio Santos.

He worked as a reporter and then joined the rotation of presenters of “SBT Brasil”, the channel’s main newscast. With his professional growth, he attracted the attention of the competition and, in 2019, he was hired by CNN Brasil.

Earlier this year, he took over from Phelipe Siani on the stand of “Live CNN”, a program that he still hosts today.