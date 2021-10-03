CNN presenter takes up dating doctor | Fabia Oliveira



Daniel Adjutant – Reproduction

Daniel Deputyreproduction

Posted 02/10/2021 16:24 | Updated 10/02/2021 4:33 PM

After the repercussion of a post congratulating her boyfriend, CNN Brazil presenter Daniel Adjuto told ‘ Veja SP’ the decision to expose his intimacy, as it was the first time he had taken up a relationship with doctor Rafael Rocha and your sexuality. “I stopped caring about what others thought of me,” said the 31-year-old journalist, who also told how the romance began. “We met in Greece, but he was dating. Years later, on a boat trip with friends, we started talking.

On September 21, Rafael had a birthday and Daniel made a romantic post. “Rafa is a rare case: he has 2 hearts: his, which is gigantic, and the other that he donates daily to anyone. It’s in the first that is the base of the second, the one that beats in the chest. Rafa performs surgery on babies , newborns. Then you take it… not just anyone has such delicacy and attention,” he wrote.