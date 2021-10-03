CNN presenter takes up dating doctor: ‘It’s a rare case’ | Fabia Oliveira

Reproduction/Instagram Daniel Adjuto speaks publicly about dating and his sexuality

After the repercussion of a post congratulating her boyfriend, CNN Brazil presenter Daniel Adjuto told ‘ Veja SP’ the decision to expose his intimacy, as it was the first time he had taken up a relationship with doctor Rafael Rocha and your sexuality.

“I stopped caring about what others thought of me,” said the 31-year-old journalist, who also told how the romance began. “We met in Greece, but he was dating. Years later, on a boat trip with friends, we started talking.

On September 21, Rafael had a birthday and Daniel made a romantic post. “Rafa is a rare case: he has 2 hearts: his, which is gigantic, and the other that he donates daily to anyone. It’s in the first that is the base of the second, the one that beats in the chest. Rafa performs surgery on babies , newborns. Then you take it… not just anyone has such delicacy and attention,” he wrote.

“Rafa is a find, one of those that you’ve been looking for your whole life. You take care of yourself, give yourself away, donate yourself without expecting anything, nothing at all, in return. There’s no bad weather or pessimism. The glass is always full (in both directions). When he has a birthday, but not only on September 21st, he receives a flood of love. It’s a new cycle that starts in these 2 hearts and I’m happy to be there since the beginning of it. May it be more light, health and wisdom. God and Ours Lady, always guide your way,” he assumed.