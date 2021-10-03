Coachi, from Sharks, pins MIBR after classification to Major and Boltz responds: “Taught class in talking b****” | DRAFT5

After his team’s victory in the series that placed him in the most prestigious tournament on the world stage of CS:GO, Hélder “coachi” Sancho, coach of the Sharks, did not miss the opportunity to snipe rivals.
“This victory was a victory for those who most deserved to win, for those who know how to work better in all aspects on and off the server, a victory of humility and work over pride! Today yes, Brazilians can smile, they will be represented by those who really deserve it!“, shot.
The tweet, which was already deleted by the coach, did not take long to receive Ricardo’s reply “Boltz” Prass: “I never liked you, but now you taught me to talk b****“, replied the athlete of the MIBR. Gustavo “SHOWTIME” was another to comment on the publication, even if indirectly.
“Instead of the guy going to celebrate his vacancy at the Major, he’s bost****** talking about pride and humility. Go celebrate, p****“, he said. “I find it funny to talk about the work of others without knowing what goes on in each team. I’m sure a lot of people care for themselves****. Saying that his team worked harder is a joke“, barbed.
“The team deserved more because they played a lot more“, recognized the athlete from Imperial. SHOOWTiME also supported Boltz, who a little less than two weeks ago was hospitalized because of Covid-19:
“A speech like that against a guy who surely saw the movie of his life play, arrived at the championship and played for ****… like? Go celebrate, go!“, finished the player.
Despite the regrets – and of course, the controversies, the Sharks will be the South American representative in the PGL Stockholm Major 2021, a competition scheduled to take place between the 26th of October and the 7th of December, with 24 teams fighting for a slice of the $2 million that will be on offer.