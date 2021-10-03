Companies ‘fight’ over finance executives – Economics

In recent months, the executive André Veloso has already been surveyed for at least 20 positions for CFO, also known as CFO (Chief Financial Officer). For the past two years, he has worked at T4F (Time for Fun) and helped the company deal with the effects of the pandemic, which has paralyzed the entertainment industry. There was so much work to preserve cash, cut costs, and renegotiate debts that Veloso couldn’t even fully appreciate what came to him as a proposal.

Last month, however, he decided to accept a position and switch from T4F to Bemobi Mobile, which went public earlier this year. “Not only was the financial issue in favor, but also the environment and the project that will be carried out”, he explains. Veloso points out that the long-term incentive portion, which can usually involve participation in the company or a slice of the share appreciation, was quite relevant in his choice for the new job, even more than the fixed salary.

“Depending on the proposal, you have more peace of mind in conducting the work and know that you will be recognized for all added value, that you will be rewarded for the effort”, says the executive, who has worked as CFO for 11 years in the market.

Like Veloso, many other professionals are being harassed by recruiters to change jobs in exchange for high salaries and incentives that vary from company to company, but can mean owning a share of the company’s stock. According to data from the consultancy Egon Zenhder, multinational specialized in leadership development and recruitment, long-term incentives (ILP) increased by almost 60% between 2020 and 2021.

In other words, companies are betting on this instrument to attract professionals and retain them for longer periods. In addition to the values ​​having increased more in relation to peers from other areas, such as marketing director (19.03%), the term to receive the total incentives increased by about 12 months, to four and a half years (for marketing executives this period increased by half, to three years).

“The market is getting tighter. One of the ways to keep professionals is to increase this long-term incentive and tie them up for longer,” he says Luis Giolo, lead consultant for the succession practice of presidents and boards in Brazil at Egon Zenhder. These bonuses vary widely between companies, but can reach R$30 million per year, with terms of 2 to 5 years for receipt. Currently, the average salary of a CFO is R$130,000 per month, according to a survey by the consultancy. Between last year and now, compensation grew 8% – above inflation. Short-term bonds have barely changed.

In Giolo’s assessment, the expectation is that this demand for financial directors will continue to rise in the coming months due to a series of factors. First, because over the past year there has been pent-up demand. Many companies held back hiring and are now returning. Others are taking some projects off the ground and need experienced executives.

Public offering of shares

It also has the effect of IPOs (public offering of shares), which even though it has cooled down a bit, must be resumed at some point. And, in this case, companies require professionals who have already had experience with going public, says the partner at Fesa Group, in executive recruitment. “There are professionals available in the market, but most of those I’ve hired so far were in other companies. This generates inflation in the sector.”

Many companies had to seek out these professionals to clean their house because of the effects of the pandemic. In addition to having to cut expenses, some had to restructure debt. CFO André Veloso says he was approached to fill positions in different companies and sectors. “But the reason was almost always linked to the growth agenda. The companies wanted to restructure to grow again or to go public,” he said. What attracted him to the chosen company was the inorganic growth project, that is, through acquisitions, which should require a strong performance from the financial area.