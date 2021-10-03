Competition between stations helps to insure high diesel

The rise in the price of Petrobras’ diesel oil has already reached the pumps. Estadão/Broadcast followed ten stations in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, from last Tuesday, 28th, when Petrobras announced the readjustment, until this Friday. In most of them, the price revision was lower than that of the state-owned company, which increased the liter of diesel by 8.9% (R$0.25). At two stations, diesel rose more than at refineries and at only one there was no readjustment. The increase in the visited posts reached R$ 0.30 (6%).

A survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) shows that, since Sunday, regular diesel has cost 2% more in the average of all pumps in the country, compared to the previous week. A liter of fuel is being sold at R$ 4.801.

READ TOO:

President of the National Federation of Commerce of Fuels and Lubricants (Fecombustíveis), Paulo Miranda says that the transfer of the price increase was defined by the competition between the stations and also by the flag to which each one is attached. According to him, the service stations reflect the brands they bear, such as Ipiranga, Petrobras, Shell and the white flags. The size and timing of the transfer would be defined by these companies.

Miranda says that as soon as Petrobras announced the readjustment, distributors told their dealers that they would immediately increase diesel. “The stations do not have enough margin to absorb this increase. Our average gross margin in diesel is around 5%,” he said.

At her posts, before deciding to raise prices, Miranda also usually assesses the behavior of her closest competitors. If you have stock and the neighbor hasn’t readjusted his product, he doesn’t raise his prices either.

“When the fuel started to rise, the movement dropped. The boss then started running to nearby gas stations to see their prices. Here, we always have a lower price. Over the weekend, the price drops and rises again on Monday,” said Tailane Vieira, an employee at a Shell branded post, in the west side of Rio de Janeiro, visited by the reporting team. This was, among the ten, the one with the lowest diesel readjustment, of R$ 0.10, this week.

On the other hand, about 2 km away, at an Ipiranga gas station also in the west of Rio de Janeiro, the fuel was R$ 0 30 more expensive, higher than that of Petrobras. André Santos, manager of the reseller, says that he took advantage of the moment to recover part of the margin lost in the past, since, last time, he did not pass on Petrobras’ price increase to its customers.

The fair increase in diesel oil would actually be R$0.22. This is because part of the product sold in the pumps comes from Petrobras. The remaining 12% is made up of biodiesel, which has not been readjusted in recent days.

There is also a portion relating to ICMS, calculated on the refinery price. The review of the tax, after Petrobras’ readjustment last Tuesday, took effect on Friday and is still not reflected in the service stations. Rates and base values ​​vary by state.

According to Fecombustíveis, the most recent revisions per liter of common diesel ranged up to R$ 0.029. This maximum value is that of Amapá. In São Paulo, it was BRL 0.01 and in Rio, it was less than BRL 0 1.

The distribution and resale margin together account for 14.2% of the final price paid at the pumps for regular diesel, according to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Petrobras participates with 57%; biodiesel, with 14.1%; and state and federal taxes, with 14.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Representative of large distributors, the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP) declined to comment on the diesel price adjustment this week. The sector was the target of attack by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, on Thursday. According to Bolsonaro, the end of flags at service stations would help lower fuel prices.