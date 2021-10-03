Confiança x Vasco: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Confiança and Vasco face off this Sunday, at 6:15 pm (GMT), at Arena Batistão, for the 28th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Nationals. Dragão is the penultimate placed, with 22 points, but hasn’t lost for five games and begins to show a reaction in the competition. The Hill Giant is in eighth place, with 40 points and seeks to get closer to the G-4 (click here to follow the game in Real Time).

Confiança reached the fifth unbeaten match in Serie B, after drawing 1-1 with leader Coritiba, at Couto Pereira, and is experiencing its best sequence in the competition. In the last five games, there were three draws away from home and two victories at Arena Batistão, coincidentally or not, precisely when the presence of 20% of the blue fans was authorized by the State Government. This week, the team pleaded for an increase in the public capacity to 30% and had the request granted by the state administration.

To keep the recovery, Vasco tries an unprecedented feat in the competition: conquer the third consecutive victory. The team is undefeated under the command of Fernando Diniz and has approached the G-4. The difference that used to be ten points is now at eight – it could drop to five in case of victory.

Trust – technician: Luizinho Lopes

Coach Luizinho Lopes can count on right-back Gedeílson for this Sunday’s clash. The player was announced by the club and registered last Thursday in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). However, striker Tiago Reis, who arrived on loan from Vasco, will be left out for contractual reasons. The main concern of the coach azulino, however, is in relation to the hanging ones. Among the probable holders for the duel against the Rio de Janeiro team, five enter the field with two yellow cards. Otherwise, the team must be the same as the last round.

Probable lineup: Rafael Santos, Jonathan Bocão, Nirley, Adalberto and João Paulo; Madison, Jhemerson, Álvaro and Italo; Williams Santana and Lohan.

hanging: Willians Santana, Nirley, Adalberto, Madison and Jonathan Bocão, Isaque, Neto Berola, Rafael Vila, Nery Bareiro and Hernane Brocador.

who is out: Everton, Nery Bareiro and Luan (DM); Caique Sá (transition).

Vasco – technician: Fernando Diniz

After being suspended in the victory over Goiás, right-back Léo Matos returns to the team. Gabriel Pec should start in the vacancy of the injured Andrey. With this, Marquinhos Gabriel will act more in the background.

Probable lineup: Vanderlei; Léo Matos, Leandro Castan, Ricardo Graça and Zeca; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Morato, Cano and Gabriel Pec.

hanging: Miranda, Vanderlei, Leandro Castan, Bruno Gomes, Juninho, Nenê and Fernando Diniz.

who is out: Andrey (right thigh), Léo Jába (back pain), Michel (left knee) and Miranda (suspended for doping).

