Container blackout in Brazil will only end in the second half of 2022 – Economy

BRASILIA – The widespread lack of containers in Brazilian ports, a situation that has delayed the export of the industry and the agribusiness and multiplied the freight price, it is not a passing effect and will drag on for a long period, with a direct impact on trade balance and on inflation. Specialists in the port sector and representatives of container companies assess that the situation tends to show some improvement early next year, but that it will only effectively normalize in the second half of 2022.

The strangulation of the sector is basically due to the effects that the pandemic of Covid-19 caused around the world, retracting logistical operations with the stoppage or reduction of almost all activities. Now, with the economic recovery in most countries, large tin boxes have become one of the most disputed items, and Brazil is far from being a great user of containers, when compared to Asian giants and the U.S.

“Basically, we have seen that the average delay at ports has increased significantly. In 2020, the average delay time was on the order of five days worldwide. In August 2021, it passes seven days, on the global average. In some ports, the situation is even worse”, says the researcher Thiago Guilherme Péra, coordinator of the Logistics Group of School of Agriculture of the University of São Paulo (Esalq/USP).

THE Brazilian Association of Retroport Terminals and Container Carriers (ABTTC) has been talking to representatives of the sector, the government and the entire industry to try to find ways to minimize the problems, but this is a difficult equation, because it is related to a global market reality. “The recovery of the world economy and the high demand in the large exporting ports, such as Asia, the United States and Europe, have created great difficulties for shipowners. In addition, some measures adopted by the authorities to prevent the spread of covid-19 have contributed to the shortage of equipment,” he says. Wagner Rodrigo Cruz de Souza, executive director of ABTTC.

Souza says that in port of Santos (SP), for example, the largest in Latin America, departures that were normally serviced on a weekly basis now have stopovers every 10, 11 or 12 days, retaining a considerable volume of cargo destined for export at the port. “Unfortunately, the expectation is that a slight improvement in the scenario will only be noticed as of January 2022, and the situation can be resolved, in fact, only at the end of the second half of 2022, and this since there are some changes in the Brazilian export market .”

High Freight

THE National Confederation of Industry (CNI) made a diagnosis of the increase in freight prices for each container that arrives or leaves Brazil. A unit that comes from Asia, for example, saw its shipping price – in dollar – increase no less than 446% between January 2020 and September 2021.

The freight cost has also exploded when it comes to national exports. Between January 2020 and September 2021, the dollarized price of shipping a container bound for the United States rose by as much as 433%. If the destination is the west coast of South America, the high registered reaches 510% in the same range.

The CNI warns about some Brazilian peculiarities that help aggravate the effects of the global crisis on transport. The first is that the Brazilian position in the international container trade has little relevance and accounts for only 1% of containers handled globally. This means that the country is outside the main shipping routes.

At the same time, Brazil also presents imbalances in certain cargo flows (it imports more containerized goods than it exports), in addition to the chronic problem of having low port customs efficiency.

In August, with the objective of mapping the problems faced since the beginning of the pandemic, the CNI carried out a survey with 128 companies and industrial associations. When asked about their exports, 76% observed an increase in the value of export freight; 70% reported having suffered from the lack of containers or ships; and 65% suffered from cancellation, stopover or regular service.

Photography doesn’t improve at all when it comes to imports that depend on containers. Of those interviewed, 96% noted an increase in the value of export freight; 60% reported having suffered from the lack of containers or ships; and 50% registered cancellation, suspension of stopover or regular service.

The executive director of National Confederation of Transport (CNT), Bruno Baptist, mentions abusive billing cases. “For transport, the main reflex is the increase in sea freight prices. The cost of shipping a container from Shanghai to South America, for example, has almost quadrupled since the start of the health crisis,” he says.

Bruno Batista also admits that there is a consensus that the logistical problems for cargo transport will extend well into 2022. “The short-term solution involves the resumption of industrial container production and greater flexibility in cargo operations and unloading ships at ports. The stabilization of global chains and movement flows (a more lasting solution), however, requires more time.”

hands tied

The article questioned the Ministry of Infrastructure about any measures that can be taken to resolve the problem. By means of a note, Pasta basically declared that there is not much to be done, because this is a limitation of the international market.

“The lack of containers is a problem on a global scale today, due to the operational impacts brought about by the covid-19 pandemic. The federal government, through the Ministry of Infrastructure (MInfra), has worked with companies and listened to the sector to discuss alternatives that minimize this problem in Brazil, but it does not have the competence to act directly to reverse what is a market shortage” , declared the ministry. “As navigation is an activity carried out by private companies, the availability of containers is part of each company’s operational strategies.”

This Friday, 1st, CNI representatives should meet with the National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq) to discuss the matter and present a list of possible actions to help reduce the damage. The measures include actions to make customs controls more efficient and speed up the release of cargo. The sector also expects standardization of fees charged by port terminals, in addition to the elimination of charges for container scanning.