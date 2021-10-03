Conversions for vehicular gas doubles on expensive gasoline – News

The number of Brazilian drivers who chose to transform their vehicles to fuel up with CNG (Vehicle Natural Gas) more than doubled in the first months of this year and already surpasses the volume of conversions carried out in 2020.

According to data from Senatran (National Traffic Department), 150,118 automotive conversions were accounted for between January and August 2021. The volume is 106.3% higher than the figure for the same period in 2020, when 72,757 transformations took place, and already surpasses by 5.6% the 142,223 installations carried out last year.

The sales manager at Comgás (São Paulo Gas Company), Guilherme Santana, cites competitiveness in relation to other fuels as the main reason for the increase in installations of the “CNG kit”, which costs between R$4,000 and R$ 5,000.

Data collected weekly by the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) at the stations indicate that the average price charged per liter of gasoline jumped 35.9% this year alone, from R$ 4.483 to R$ 6.092. The variation of ethanol is even greater, at 48.3%.

The upward trend also affects vehicular natural gas, which accumulates an appreciation of 33.9%, with each m³ of fuel sold for, on average, R$ 4,138 in the last week of September, against the average value of R$ 3.09 from December. Still, the assessment is that the conversion results in savings, especially for drivers who work in traffic.

“NGV has always been a very good option, but it became the best alternative for saving with the increase in other fuels, especially for application drivers, taxi drivers and for those who have a fleet”, explains Santana, pointing to greater vehicle autonomy. fueled with vehicular gas.

The advantage takes into account that a popular car travels approximately 14 km with 1 m³ of CNG, 7 km with a liter of ethanol and 10 km with the same amount of gasoline. Thus, the replacement results in savings of more than 50% for a driver who travels approximately 2,500 km per month (80 km per day).

“Many times, drivers only look at the value of fuels at the pump and do not notice much difference, but it is necessary to highlight that CNG yields almost twice as much as ethanol”, observes the Comgás manager, mentioning that the option is attractive to anyone that travels more than 1,000 km every month.

According to estimates by the company Naturgy, based on average fuel prices in Brazil, the value takes into account an expense of BRL 1,685.71 to end the month with ethanol, BRL 1,522.50 with gasoline and BRL 739.29 with CNG With the projections, it is possible to guarantee the return on an investment of R$5,000 made for the installation of the “gas kit” in about six months.