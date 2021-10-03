Corinthians draws against Red Bull Bragantino with goals in additions and increases undefeated streak

Corinthians visited Red Bull Bragantino and left with a heroic draw at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium. In a game valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, Sylvinho’s team drew 2-2, with the two goals scored in the second-half additions.

The game was very close during the 90 minutes. In the first stage, the two teams created a lot, but the score was not changed. The story changed at 11 in the second half, when Luan Cândido scored the first for Red Bull Bragantino. After that, Corinthians got worse, couldn’t create more chances and conceded the second goal in the 39th minute.

In additions, Renato Augusto and Gustavo Mosquito scored two goals and tied the game for Timão.

Write it down, Faithful – Corinthians returns to the field on Tuesday. With Fiel Torcida present at Neo Química Arena, Timão receives Bahia. The game is valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship and the ball rolls at 9:30 pm.

Holders!

Sylvinho chose to keep the same team that beat Palmeiras. Thus, Corinthians went to the field with Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Gabriel Pereira, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian; Roger Guedes.

My Timon

On the other hand, Maurício Barbieri made the Red Bull Bragantino with full strength. The team from the interior of São Paulo starts with the following lineup: Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo

The game

First time

The beginning of the game was very frantic. With both teams looking for the goal, the match was very disputed and with good chances for goals for both teams.

Wanting victory from the first minute, Corinthians created the first big chance. Fábio Santos pulled a counterattack, Róger Guedes rolled to Renato Augusto and the shirt number 8 stopped in defense of Cleiton. Minutes later, the Red Bull Bragantino goalkeeper made a save with a kick from shirt 123, after a good collective play by Willian and Giuliano.

The first arrival of Red Bull Bragantino was at ten minutes. Artur launched Cuello and the shirt 28 kicked across, but Cassio made a calm defense. Five minutes later, Praxedes crossed to Ytalo’s head and the forward headed dangerously out.

Corinthians started scaring again in the 17th minute. In a move initiated by Fagner, Giuliano found Renato Augusto in the area and shirt 8 kicked hard, but saw goalkeeper Cleiton make another good save. Continuing in the attacking field of Red Bull Bragantino and making good plays, Willian saw Fabrício Bruno deflect an accurate submission.

After Gabriel Pereira was fouled, Róger Guedes took advantage of the dead ball and hit it directly, but, once again, Cleiton appeared to prevent Corinthians’ goal. The last danger came from the home team, who saw Luan Cândido kick from outside and the ball passed through Cássio’s left side.

Second time

The second stage started with Red Bull Bragantino more connected to the game. Bragança’s team advanced the lineup and managed to steal good balls, but without creating a concrete opportunity.

Gabriel Pereira had the first goal chance of the second half. The 38 shirt received a beautiful launch from Fagner and, even alone, kicked over Cleiton’s goal. Soon after, the young midfielder served Róger Guedes in the area and the shirt 123 kicked the crossbar.

With 11 minutes of play, Red Bull Bragantino opened the scoring with Luan Cândido. The lateral took advantage, hit the first time and saw the ball deflect in GP before entering.

Behind the scoreboard, Corinthians once again created good chances. Renato Augusto hit from outside the area and saw Cleiton make a great save. On the next move, Cantillo stepped into the area and kicked out.

At 18 minutes, Sylvinho made his first exchange: Gustavo Mosquito entered Willian’s vacancy. Corinthians continued to press, but with many technical errors and, thus, could not create a good opportunity to tie the game. At 29, Adson entered Cantillo’s vacancy.

After the substitutions had no effect, Sylvinho made another one: Luan entered Gabriel Pereira’s vacancy. Soon after, Red Bull Bragantino reached the second goal with Hurtado.

At 45 minutes, Renato Augusto wrote down a real painting. The shirt 8 cut two and hit hard at the angle, with no chances for Cleiton. Corinthians reached a tie with 50 minutes, when Gustavo Mosquito hit hard and scored Timão’s second goal.

