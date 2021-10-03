Corinthians has four embezzlement and six hanging to face Red Bull Bragantino

Corinthians faces Red Bull Bragantino this Saturday, at 7pm. The match valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship takes place at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium. Timon enters the field with four embezzlements and six hanging.

jo is feeling pain in his right knee and stays out of the duel, as well as roni, who suffered a ligament sprain, also in his right knee. In the same way, Ruan Oliveira undergoes surgical revision of the left knee. In addition to the three athletes who are in the medical department, Gabriel completes the list of embezzlements, as he is serving suspension.

Hanging players are Cantillo, Cassius, Fabio Santos, Fagner, João Victor and Marks. Although Roni also has two cards, he is part of the embezzlement list and makes no difference for this Saturday’s duel.

In contrast to the problems, Adson he was reconnected after recovering from trauma to his left leg. He hasn’t had this opportunity since August 22, when he suffered an injury in the clash with Athletico-PR.

Therefore, probably Corinthians has Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fabio Santos; Cantillo, Gabriel Pereira, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian; Roger Guedes.

My Timon

