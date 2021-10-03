Corinthians host So Paulo for the first final of the Brazilian Women’s Under-18 Championship; know everything

Corinthians starts this Sunday the decision of the Brasileirão Women Under-18. At 10 am, the brabinhas receive São Paulo, at Fazendinha, for the first game of the national competition.

The squad led by coach Dani Alves will play their first game at home as they scored fewer points than São Paulo throughout the dispute. While the brabinhas won 20 points to reach the final, São Paulo reached 27.

In the first phase, Corinthians dispatched Bahia, Fortaleza and Avaí/Kindermann. In the next phase, the opponents were Internacional, Flamengo and Santos. The Corinthians and the team from Rio Grande do Sul advanced to the semifinals in first and second in the group, respectively.

After losing the first game of the semifinal, at Fazendinha, by 1-0, Corinthians sought to qualify for the final against Ferroviária in penalties at Fonte Luminosa. São Paulo, on the other hand, beat Internacional in the first leg and drew on the return. Now, the female Majestic will decide the great champion of the category.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the duel below. Check out!

lineup

As usual, the squad must be confirmed moments before the match, but the tendency is for coach Daniela Alves to keep the squad that won Railway. Nanda, Áhlice Guedes, Duda Mineira, Bell, Dayse, Cardoso, Julia Brito, Vick, Miracatu, Manu Olivan and Laysla.

It is worth remembering that, for the final, Dani Alves will have the reinforcement of striker Stefanie, who had suffered a fractured fibula in July and embezzled Corinthians in the competition.

Arbitration

The match will be led by referee Marianna Nanni Batalha, who will have the help of Patricia Carla de Oliveira and Veridiana Contiliani Bisco in the banners. The fourth referee will be Matheus Delgado Candançan.

Streaming

The decision will be broadcast twice, being possible to follow on closed TV or internet. O SportTV will broadcast on the small screen, while the Elevensports.com will display on the internet.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro, Corinthians Feminine and Corinthians Base.