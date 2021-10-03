Corinthians looks for a draw at the end against Red Bull Bragantino with a great goal from Renato Augusto, but does not enter the G-4

Emotion was not lacking this Saturday (2) in the game between Red Bull Bragantino and Corinthians. Playing at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista, for round 23 of the Brazilian championship, the two teams drew 2-2, in a match that began with the home team opening the lead by 2-0 on the scoreboard. Despite the reaction, the result was not good for the Timon, and not for the gross mass, which follow outside the G-4.

Before the kickoff, who had extra reason to celebrate was the Corinthians goalkeeper Cássio, who reached the mark of 550 games with the club’s shirt.

Bragantino, in turn, also played their first game since qualifying for the final of the South American Cup, in the middle of the week. The club from São Paulo will dispute a continental competition decision for the first time in history and will have as opponent the Athletic-PR. The match will be on November 20, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Despite the zero has not left the scoreboard, the first half was very busy and with chances for both teams. In all, there were 13 submissions in the first stage, eight of them for Bragantino and five for Corinthians. Interestingly, nine of these attempts took place in the first 20 minutes of the ball rolling.

Featured in the first stage, goalkeeper Cleiton literally saved Bragantino. The archer made good saves in submissions by Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes. Willian also almost scored, but this time it was defender Fabrício Bruno.

On the way back to the second half, Corinthians had two great opportunities, with Gabriel Pereira, who lost a goal inside the area, and Róger Guedes, who hit the crossbar.

However, who opened the scoring were the owners of the house, at 10 minutes. After partially moving the ball away in Bragantino’s area, Gabriel Pereira saw Luan Cândido catch the rebound and, with a strong kick from the edge of the area, scored for Bragantino.

At 40 minutes, Hurtado, who had just joined, extended the score to Bragantino. The Venezuelan took leftover kick from Ramires and shared with Cassio, in the leftover and head, puffed up the nets. The VAR still took action and confirmed the goal.

And there was still time for two more goals at Nabi Abi Chedid, as Corinthians sketched a reaction and left everything the same. The first was a great goal. On minute 44, Renato Augusto scored with Fábio Santos, took two of the play and hit Cleiton’s angle, scoring for Corinthians and scoring his second goal since his return.

In the 50th minute, Gustavo Mosquito, who entered the second half in Willian’s vacancy, tied 2-2, after receiving the ball and dropping the bomb.

With the tie, Bragantino continues without winning in the Brazilian Nationals for five games, now with three draws and two defeats in the last rounds.

In the season as a whole, the club from São Paulo hasn’t won for just one game, since in the middle of the week they beat Libertad, in the semifinals of the Sudamericana.

Corinthians, in turn, stumbled again after winning the derby against Palmeiras, but remains undefeated for nine games with Sylvinho, with four wins and five draws.

Championship status

The draw ended up not being good for either of the two teams, who, even with one more point added, failed to enter the G-4 of the Brazilian Nationals. Bragantino follows in 5th, with 34 points, while Corinthians, with the same score, but worse goal difference, comes right behind in 6th.

Renato Augusto during Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians, for the Brazilian Nationals Diogo Reis/AGIF/Gazeta Press

The guy: Renato Augusto

The Corinthians 8 shirt had a good game. The midfielder was participative throughout the match and, in the second half, scored a great goal, discounting for the helm in Bragança Paulista. He rocked the net for the second time since returning to Parque São Jorge.

It was bad: Gabriel Pereira

the silver of the house of helm he didn’t have the necessary luck this Saturday to bring victory to his team. In the second half, he lost an incredible chance, when the game was still tied at 0-0, and in Bragantino’s goal, he played a part, even if unintentionally, as he badly pushed the ball that ended up at Luan Cândido’s feet.

upcoming games

O helm returns to the field on Tuesday (5), again for Serie A, when he receives the Bahia, at Neo Química Arena. The match is valid for round 24 of the competition.

already the gross mass, has an appointment on Wednesday (6), again at home, for the same round. The match will be against the Flamengo.





Datasheet

GOALS: Red Bull Bragantino: Luan Cândido (10′ 2ºT) and Hurtado (40′ 2ºT); Corinthians: Renato Augusto (44′ 2nd T) and Gustavo Mosquito (50 2nd T)

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Luan Cândido (Gabriel Novaes); Jadsom and Ramires (Edimar); Artur, Tomás Cuello (Helinho) and Bruno Praxedes (Emiliano Martínez); Ytalo (Hurtado) Technician: Mauricio Barbieri.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Adson); Gabriel Pereira (Luan), Willian (Gustavo Mosquito), Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Roger Guedes Technician: Sylvinho.