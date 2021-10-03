Corinthians loses to So Paulo and comes out at a disadvantage in the final of the U-18 Women’s Brazilian Championship

Corinthians started the fight for the Brazilian Women’s Under-18 title this Sunday. Timão was defeated by São Paulo, at Fazendinha, by 3-0 and came out at a disadvantage in the dispute.

The duel was balanced in the first stage, but Timão ended up suffering the first goal in the final stretch of the first 45 minutes. In the final stage, the Parque São Jorge team could not adjust and the defense ended up suffering with São Paulo. The opponents scored two more goals in Fazendinha and gained a good advantage away from home.

It is worth mentioning that Corinthians also suffered a setback, by 1-0, in the semifinal match against Ferroviaria. In Araraquara, in the return game, Timão sought the result and took the decision to penalties, confirming the classification for the grand final.

Write it down, Faithful! – Corinthians will have a week to prepare for the return game, which takes place next Sunday, October 10th. Timão visits São Paulo, in Cotia and the teams decide the title at 11am.

lineup

Technique Daniela Alves had the reinforcement of striker Stefanie on the bench. The player had an injury at the beginning of the championship and ended up defrauding the alvinegra team throughout the competition.

On the other hand, the coach could not count on Cardoso, who had an injury recently found. Still, the player was on the bench to support her teammates.

Thus, Corinthians went to the field with: Nanda, Áhlice Guedes, Duda Mineira, Bell, Dayse, Isa Morais, Julia Brito, Vick, Miracatu, Manu Olivan and Laysla.

The game

First time

São Paulo started out on top of Corinthians. The visiting team pressured Timão in the first minutes of the match, choking the ball out of Alvinegra and trying to bomb Nanda’s goal.

Corinthians’ first arrival was six minutes into the game, when Timão advanced on the right and won a corner. Vick charged, but goalkeeper Marcelle managed to stay with her without major problems. A few minutes later, Miracatu tried to finish on the left, cutting through the middle, but was stopped by the opposing defense.

The Parque São Jorge team started to make difficult the main weapon of São Paulo: the exchange of passes in the middle of the field. The brabinhas well populated the environment and were efficient by physical force.

At 10 minutes into the game, Corinthians had a free kick taken by defender Bell. Shirt 4 raised the ball in the area, and Duda Mineira almost reached the finish, but the São Paulo defense made the cut.

At 13, São Paulo had another chance with Giovaninha. The striker received in the middle and went to the attack, but the goalkeeper and captain of Corinthians, Nanda, anticipated and made a great defense.

The alvinegra answer followed. Miracatu and Laysla tabled and the shirt 13 crossed in the area. Manu Olivan, recently called up for the Under-17 Team, tried to hit directly and the defense gave a rebound, but the Corinthians fan couldn’t submit successfully.

With 26ºC at the time of the match, the referee stopped the game at 22 minutes for the athletes to hydrate themselves. Dani Alves took the opportunity to adjust the positioning and posture of some of his players.

The match continued to be studied after the break, but São Paulo was looking for the goal more. At 33 minutes, the opponents opened the scoring. Giovaninha advanced on the left and Áhlice Guedes couldn’t keep up. São Paulo crossed for Millena, who hit him stoned, with no chance of defense for Nanda.

The referee gave four minutes of extras in the first stage. São Paulo continued to pressure and, in a new arrival, defender Duda Mineira managed to take a ball with the head, which had the goal as its destination. Thus, the first stage ended with the advantage of 1 to 0 for the visiting team.

Second time

Needing to seek victory, coach Daniela Alves made two changes to Corinthians for the second stage. Áhlice Guedes and Isa Morais gave space to Jullyana Gaia and Sorriso.

Despite the attempt, Corinthians’ changes had no effect. Jullyana Gaia could not follow the bid and São Paulo increased the score after seven minutes of play. Giovaninha made a good play on the left side and advanced, leaving Duda Rodrigues in good condition to score the opponents’ second goal.

At 12, Corinthians tried to respond in a play with Sorriso on the left side. The shirt 11 of Timão advanced, but ended up being stopped by the defense of São Paulo and could not submit.

Afterwards, Dani Alves returned to the Corinthians reserve bench and called forward Stefanie to take the field. The striker, who was injured in most of the competition, took the place of Julia Brito.

On minute 16, Jullyana Gaia needed medical attention after a stronger ball dispute with Giovaninha in midfield. The lateral managed to recover and returned to the field without major problems.

Four minutes later, Miracatu lost the ball in the attacking field and São Paulo moved up to the defense of Timão. Corinthians couldn’t stop the opponents’ advance, but the pass was too long for Giovaninha and Nanda got the ball without major problems. Afterwards, the referee stopped the match for the hydration of the athletes, who were on the field with a temperature of 28ºC.

On minute 26, Corinthians raised a ball in the area and Duda Mineira went up to head the second post. The ball ended up going out, passing close to the goalkeeper Marcelle’s crossbar. Five minutes later, São Paulo came to attack with Gica, but Jullyana Gaia anticipated the move and made the cut to stop the opponent.

São Paulo also had a goal disallowed in the next move, after a corner kick. The opposing attacker dominates the ball with her arm and, in addition, at the time of the goal, there was still an attack foul in the alvinegra defense.

At 34, Corinthians still had a free kick hit by Vick. Timão’s shirt 10, which has the dead ball as a highlight, could not offer any danger to Marcelle’s goal. São Paulo responded with Millena, who received a good ball from Gica. Jullyana Gaia lost speed, but the opposing attacker stopped at the crossbar.

At 38, with the game already in the final stretch, Gabi Medeiros took the place of Miracatu at Corinthians. But the Alvinegra defense conceded another goal. Carol took a free-kick on the right side. The ball splashed on the barrier and Isa took the leftover and took the opportunity to submit. The referee still gave six minutes of additions, but the match already had its final numbers: Corinthians 0 x 3 São Paulo.

See more at: Corinthians Women, Corinthians Base, Majestic and Campeonato Brasileiro.