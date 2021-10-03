Corinthians visits Portuguesa to retake the leadership of Paulisto Feminine; know everything

After thrashing Pinda last Wednesday, the Corinthians team returns to the field for the Campeonato Paulista. At the Dr. Oswaldo Teixeira Duarte Stadium, the famous Canindé, Timão visits Portuguesa and the ball rolls at 3pm.

Corinthians needs to win to regain the lead in the competition, as São Paulo beat Realidade Jovem by 3-0 and reached 21 points. With a game in hand, the Parque São Jorge team has 19 points.

So far, Arthur Elias’ team is undefeated in the competition. There are six wins and one draw, with 36 goals scored and only two conceded in seven matches played.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

Arthur Elias has maximum strength for the game against Portuguesa. After saving some players in the rout against Pinda, the tendency is for Corinthians to be selected with: Kemelli; Kati, Gi Campiolo, Erika and Yasmim; Ingryd and Gabi Zanotti; Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Jheniffer and Vic Albuquerque.

Arbitration

Diego Augusto Fagundes is the referee chosen for this Sunday’s match. The assistants are Eduardo Vequi Marciano and Ricardo Luis Buzzi.

Streaming

The match will have closed gates for the fans. So, there are four options to watch the game, all online: no Paulistão Play, Elevensports.com, YoutTube by FPF and Twitch.

