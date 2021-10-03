Covid-19: Falling for the fourth consecutive day, moving average of deaths is 500, says press consortium

RIO — Brazil recorded this Saturday 457 deaths by Covid-19, bringing to 597,749 the total number of lives lost to the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The moving average was 500 deaths, a drop of -10% compared to the calculation two weeks ago, indicating a trend towards stability.

The data are from the consortium formed by O GLOBO, Extra, G1, Folha de S.Paulo, UOL and O Estado de S. Paulo and gathers information from the state health departments published daily until 8 pm.

12,743 new cases of Covid-19 were also registered throughout the national territory, totaling 21,456,504 people who have already been infected with the virus. The moving average was 16,533 positive diagnoses, a drop of -51% compared to the index two weeks ago, which shows a downward trend.

The “7-day moving average” averages the number for the day and the previous six. It is compared with a two-week average to indicate whether there is an upward, stable or downward trend in cases or deaths. The calculation is a statistical resource to be able to see the trend of the data, muffling the noise” caused by weekends, when the notification of deaths is reduced due to a shortage of employees on duty.

The Sivep, the federal system where Covid-19 cases and deaths are reported, the E-SUS, and state systems have undergone changes in recent weeks, causing changes in the average number of deaths and cases.

Vaccination

Twenty-four federative units in Brazil updated their data on vaccination against Covid-19 this Friday. Across the country, 147,317,233 people were partially immunized with the first dose of one of the vaccines, equivalent to 69.06% of the Brazilian population. Already 93,271,450 people are fully immunized (with two doses or with the single dose vaccine), that is, 43.72% of the national population.

In the last 24 hours, the application of 1,064,598 vaccines were registered in Brazil, being 277,764 of the first dose, 715,936 of the second dose, 536 of a single dose and 70,362 of booster doses.