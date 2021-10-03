Covid-19: Pfizer completes 100 million doses of vaccine delivered to Brazil with 4 flights this Sunday | Campinas and Region

Pfizer completes this Sunday (3), 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine delivered to Brazil. The schedule has four flights to Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), totaling 4 million doses – it is the second largest shipment that the pharmaceutical company sends to the country in a single day – see full list below.

The first of four flights landed at the Campinas terminal at 5:35 am, loaded with 520,650 doses. The second, with 1.5 million doses, landed at 6 am – this operation was initially scheduled to take place on Friday, but ended up being rescheduled by the company.

Also in the morning, the airport received a third aircraft loaded with 854,100 immunization agents, while the fourth and last flight, with over 1.1 million doses, is scheduled to land in the afternoon.

By carrying out the four operations this Sunday, Pfizer will complete 10.5 million vaccines delivered in one week and fulfill the company’s first contract of 100 million doses with the federal government.

Under the agreement signed in March 2021, the drugmaker was expected to complete the delivery of 100 million doses by the end of the third quarter (September 30). However, in a statement, the company highlighted that it treats the period until Sunday as another logistical week and that this “does not represent a delay or compromise in the delivery of the vaccine”.

There is a second contract between Pfizer and the federal government, signed on May 14, which provides for 100 million more vaccines between October and December.

“Because the last week of September ends on a Thursday (30th), the last batches scheduled for the month will arrive by October 3rd. We reaffirm our commitment to Brazil for the delivery of 200 million doses of our vaccine by the end of 2021 according to the schedule estimated in the contract, which considers 100 million doses delivered by the end of the 3rd quarter, and another 100 million during the 4th quarter. the schedule,” says the statement.

2 of 3 Covid-19: batch of vaccines delivered to Brazil this Sunday — Photo: UPS Covid-19: batch of vaccines delivered to Brazil this Sunday — Photo: UPS

Pfizer has used Viracopos Airport for all deliveries to Brazil so far. The first shipment had 1 million doses and was received by the country on April 29, in a ceremony that was attended by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

According to Pfizer, the doses sent to Brazil are produced in two factories in the United States, Kalamazoo and McPherson, in addition to a factory in Europe, Purrs in Belgium.

Scan, timer and release from the Internal Revenue Service in less than 30 minutes: how does the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines in Viracopos work

The logistics for delivering doses to the federal government is supported by the Federal Revenue Service, the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police.

Also at the Viracopos terminal, Revenue teams developed a process called clearance over clouds, which allows for the anticipation of checking and release of cargo – the process between opening the plane’s cargo door and releasing the truck takes up to 20 minutes.

After the release in Viracopos, teams escort the doses by road to the Ministry of Health’s distribution center in Guarulhos (SP).

What vaccine is this? Pfizer Biotech

Shipments delivered by agreement with the Ministry of Health

10/3: 4,036,500 doses (4 flights)

Delivery by the Covax Facility consortium

In late May, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized new conservation and storage conditions for the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine, which can now be kept in temperature controlled between 2°C and 8°C for up to 31 days. The previous orientation was of five days.

Prior to the release of the vials for vaccination, Pfizer doses had to be stored in boxes at temperatures between -25°C and -15°C for a maximum of 14 days. Such conditions did not allow the vaccine to be sent to cities farther than 2:30 am from the state capital.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the target of denial and controversy within the federal government. Also last year, three formal offers for the sale of 70 million doses were made by the company and were not answered by the Ministry of Health.

Pfizer warned: doses reserved for Brazil would go to other countries if there was no response

Also in December, the Secretary of Health Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, Arnaldo Medeiros, ruled out the purchase of the vaccine because of the requirement to store it at low temperatures.

The vaccine was the first to obtain definitive sanitary registration by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), in February this year.

The immunizing agent can be applied to people from 12 years of age, in two doses, with an interval of 21 days between them. The vaccine is the only one that can be applied to children under 18 in Brazil.

Initially, authorization from Anvisa allowed for use from 16 years of age onwards. But the agency authorized the change in the vaccine package insert in the country. However, there are still no prospects for vaccination of this age group in Brazil.

The adolescent age extension was approved after Pfizer presented studies that indicated the vaccine’s safety and efficacy for this group. The studies were developed outside Brazil and evaluated by the agency.

3 of 3 Pfizer expects to reach 89 million doses delivered by Sunday — Photo: Carla Cleto Pfizer expects to reach 89 million doses delivered by Sunday — Photo: Carla Cleto