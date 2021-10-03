Covid-19’s scenario in Goiás worsens again, points to Health map

On 10/02/2021 5:26 PM

the scenario of Covid-19 broadcast in Goiás had a new worsening this week. According to the update of the Recommendation Map of the State Health Department (SES), which measures the progress of the disease in the state, three new regions of Goiás went from the alert situation (yellow zone) to critical situation (orange zone).

This is the second week of worsening, since last week two regions of the state returned to the calamity situation (red zone), after more than 15 days without any region with this classification – considered and the most serious of the three.

According to the SES, the Recommendation Map index is calculated from six indicators, three related to the situation of contagion by the new coronavirus and three related to the situation of overload of the health system (including public and private units).

The map update on Friday (1) shows that Goiás has two regions in a situation of calamity, five in a critical situation and 11 in an alert situation. In last week’s map, there were two in calamity, two in critical condition and 14 in alert. In total, there are 18 regions evaluated.

Covid-19 in Goiás: more than 865,000 have already been contaminated

According to SES data, Goiás counts 865,554 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 831,890 are recovered. A total of 625,817 are still under investigation.

there is also 23,533 deaths from the disease, with a mortality rate of 335 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.