Crespo is caught in Abel’s condominium and denies being the ‘annoying neighbor’ of the Palmeiras coach

right after the Palmeiras victory over Atléticp-MG in Mineirão, which earned Verdão’s classification for the Libertadores final, Abel Ferreira vented at the press conference saying that the furious scream he gave after the final whistle was a outburst in response to an ‘annoying neighbor’ that bothered him.

Therefore, Globo Esporte/SP, from TV Globo, aired this Saturday a report made in the condominium of the coach from Palmeira. The objective was to try to find out who this annoying neighbor would be. To everyone’s surprise, they met Hernán Crespo, coach of São Paulo.

“No, no, it’s not me,” said Crespo, with his arms raised, for the Globo report.

The subject took hold of social networks. See reactions:

