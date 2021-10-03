Cristiano Ronaldo leaves angry and is defended by Manchester United idol after bench and draw

For the first time since returning to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo started in the reserve bank. And when he entered the field at Old Trafford, he couldn’t score and saw the red devils miss the chance to take the lead in the Premier League.

Premier League matches you follow LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here and learn more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

After the 1 to 1 against Everton, the Portuguese went through the locker room tunnel completely angry, according to the newspaper “Daily Mail”.

“(He is) Disappointed with the result. He scored five goals in five games, he wanted to stay in that form and lead his team to victory – I understand his frustrations. You have to say with the depth of the team that United should still have won. Everton didn’t have his first-choice attackers. Nine games conceded are bad for United,” Rio Ferdinand, a former United defender, told BT Sport.

Manchester United will only return to the field on the next 16th against the Leicester City, away from home, for the Premier League, at 11am. Everton, on the 17th, will face the West Ham, at home, at 10 am. Both matches will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.