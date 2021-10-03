Cristiano Ronaldo’s driver spends 7 hours at a gas station to try to refuel the player’s new car in England

An employee of Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo went through a real “chic mess” in England last Tuesday. According to the British newspaper “Mirror”, the CR7 driver waited for a long 7 hours at a Shell station in Manchester to try to refuel the attacker’s new car, a Bentley Flying Spur.

The newspaper says that the driver arrived at the gas station at 2:20 pm, however, he found that there was not enough gas in the establishment. The employee was waiting until 9 pm for the arrival of a truck to fill the car’s tank and supply the gas station.

After the long wait, the driver decided to leave. An ace security guard, with a Range Rover, accompanied the driver during the wait. The Bentley Flying Spur is one of the first cars purchased by Cristiano Ronaldo after his trip to England, in August.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S LUXURY CARS

The price is far from the most absurd compared to the others he has in his garage: 164 thousand pounds, or R$ 1.2 million. According to the British press, the CR7 model is the top of the line and boasts the most powerful engine in the series: the 635 hp W12 6.0 biturbo. Check out CR7’s luxurious mansion.

ENGLAND ON SUPPLY

Also according to local information, England suffers from a shortage crisis after the Brexit, that is, the British country’s exit from the economic agreement between most European countries, the European Union. Bureaucratic problems are driving heavy truck drivers away from the region and creating difficulties for local residents.

The newspaper warns that it is not known whether the driver was able to fill the car’s tank. In Manchester United’s 7 shirt’s luxury garage, there is still a Bugatti, a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, a Rolls-Royce, among others.