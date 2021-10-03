Cruise Investor asks to leave Pastana and meet with Luxembourg

Pedro Loureno, Cruzeiro’s main investor (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro) Historical partner and advisor of the



, businessman Pedro Loureno, from Supermercados BH, asked the club’s football director, Rodrigo Pastana, to leave. According to Pedrinho, as the supermarket is known, the executive should not even have “passed through the door of Toca da Raposa II”.

“This football board has to change. They don’t understand anything about football. (‘Pastana?’ asks the reporter) This one shouldn’t even have passed the door of Toca da Raposa II. It has to change. The president has to change, but he doesn’t listen,” said the businessman in an interview with Rdio Itatiaia, this Saturday.

Pedro also revealed that he has a meeting scheduled with Vanderlei Luxemburgo this Monday. The businessman was the main enthusiast for hiring the coach. In August, when the coach accepted Cruzeiro’s invitation, the investor made a contribution of around R$ 8 million to pay part of the back wages.

“I’ve been talking to Vanderlei. He wants a solution. He wants me to change. I’m going to have lunch with him on Monday (the 4th) to align something. But it has to change. If there isn’t much change within Cruzeiro, no it will work,” said Pedro Loureno.

People connected to the Cruzeiro summit revealed to Superesportes, last week, that Pedro had agreed to make a new contribution to pay the salaries, which have fallen behind again in the last two months. The club’s board, according to the report, expected the money to be available by the end of the last week.

“The account that was X arrived for me. So I bought the 2023 sponsorship – about R$ 8.1 million. It was to settle until Vanderlei’s (arrival) day. After that, no player was paid. president did not pay. The proposal was for me to make this contribution and he would continue to pay on time. And that was not done. So, Vanderlei is right to say, “revealed the supermarket. Superesportes contacted Rodrigo Pastana, who has not yet commented on the businessman’s statements. The report can be updated at any time. Cruzeiro, in turn, stated that it would not manifest itself.

Before the meeting between Pedro and Luxemburgo, Cruzeiro is facing a duel against Brasil-RS, this Sunday, at 11 am, at Independencia. In 15th place in Series B, with a difference of just five points to Londrina, the first team in the Z4, Raposa is trying to get back on the winning track to get away from the relegation zone.