Cruzeiro defends invincibility against clubs in the relegation zone in Serie B | cruise

Cruzeiro enters the field under pressure in the search for victory. In the next game, against Brasil de Pelotas, only victory matters to keep the remote chance of access possible. In addition, Fox needs to add points to also move away from the relegation zone. The record facing the last four placed in the table is positive: there are no defeats.

However, not everything is perfect. As it could not be otherwise in Serie B, Cruzeiro has more draws than victories in these games. There were five clashes against teams that occupied one of the last four places in the table. There are three equals and two victories.

Ponte Preto (round 4): 1×0

Brasil de Pelotas (round 9): 0x0

Londrina (round 15): 2×2

Victory (round 17): 2v2

Trust (round 20): 1×0

Cruzeiro’s opponent this Sunday, at Independência, Brasil de Pelotas hasn’t won for 15 rounds. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has not won away from home in this edition of Série B. The victory will take Cruzeiro to 35 points. In the best case, the team can move up to 12th position and stay eight points away from the Z4. Thinking about access, the distance can be reduced to 13 points.

Even with the bad record of the opposing team, defender Ramon, who scored the goal from Cruzeiro in the last game, does not expect an easy life against Brasil de Pelotas. The Celeste shirt 4 also bets on the support of the fans for the club to win again in Serie B.

– I play at home, with a team that is fighting to leave the zone, it will be another difficult game. We have to use the home factor in our favor to be able to regain the victories again – he said.