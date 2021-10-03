Cruzeiro discloses related to catch Brasil de Pelotas by Serie B

Wellington Not one of the news among those listed by coach Luxembourg (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) O



cruise



still dreams of access. The mission is difficult, but in order for it not to become impossible, the streak of victories must begin immediately. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo then called up 23 players who will attempt the first of 10 victories in 11 matches that Fox needs to climb. The opponent will be the lantern



Brazil of Pelotas-RS



, this Sunday (3), at 11 am, at the Independencia Stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 28th round of Series B.

The news are midfielder Marcinho and striker Wellington Nem. They have recovered from a right foot discomfort and right thigh muscle injury, respectively.

Midfielder Adriano, forward Rafael Sbis and left-back Matheus Pereira return from suspension. The first two were expelled and Pereira received the third yellow card in the defeat by CSA, by 1 to 2, at Horto. 20-year-old striker Vitor Leque, who has been receiving opportunities from Luxembourg, has been called up for the third time in a row.

On the other hand, the Rmulo steering wheel, with muscle wear, is out. Another embezzlement for coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo is forward Marcelo Moreno. Top scorer in the 2022 World Cup South American qualifiers, with eight goals, he was called up again by Bolivia. In addition to staying out of the duel with Brasil de Pelotas-RS, Moreno will also be low against Coritiba (8th), at Couto Pereira; and Botafogo (12th), at Independencia.

Kek and Z Eduardo, forwards related to Guarani, in the last round, were not called to face Xavante.

In this context, a probable team has: Fbio, Rmulo, Ramon, Edurado Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Lucas Ventura (Flvio), Giovanni and Claudinho (Bruno Jos); Vitor Fan and Thiago.

Related to Cruzeiro x Brazil from Pelotas-RS



Goalkeepers:



Fbio and Lucas Frana.

Sides:



Matheus Pereira and Ral Cceres

Defenders:



Eduardo Brock, Lo Santos, Ramon and Rhodolfo

Midfielders:



Ariel Cabral, Adriano, Claudinho, Flvio, Giovanni, Lucas Ventura, Marcinho and Marco Antnio

Attackers:



Bruno Jos, Dudu, Felipe Augusto, Rafael Sbis, Thiago, Vitor Leque and Wellington Nem