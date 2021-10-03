Cruzeiro welcomes Brasil-RS to try to get away from Z4 of Serie B

(Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)
Cruzeiro de Vanderlei Luxemburgo seeks to return to the path of victories

Without winning for four games (three draws and one defeat), Cruzeiro host Brasil-RS, this Sunday, at 11 am, at Independencia, to try to return to the path of positive results and move away from the relegation zone of the Series B of the Championship Brazilian.

The celestial team ranks 16th in the table, with 32 points – five more than Londrina, which opens the Z4. The chances of access to elite Brazilian football are very remote. The first club in the G4, CRB already has 47 points (15 more than Raposa).

To beat the Pelotas team, Cruzeiro must have an important return on the field. Recovered from a muscle injury in his left thigh, forward Wellington Nem returned to training this week and will be available to coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Who could possibly return to the starting 11 striker Bruno Jos. He has already participated in much of the second half of the 1-1 draw with Guarani, last Wednesday, and should start the match against Brasil-RS.

Left-back Matheus Pereira, defensive midfielder Adriano and forward Rafael Sobis, who were suspended in Campinas-SP, are also options for Luxemburgo. The first two must be holders.

On the other hand, Cruzeiro will not have striker Marcelo Moreno. The Bolivian, top scorer in the squad, left Belo Horizonte last Thursday to introduce himself to coach Csar Faras for the Bolivian national team’s games.

Starting-point in the vast majority of matches under Luxembourg’s command, defensive midfielder/right-back Rmulo defrauds Cruzeiro due to physical problems. He was left out of the related list for the duel.

