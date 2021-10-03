Cruzeiro welcomes Brasil-RS to try to get away from Z4 of Serie B

Cruzeiro de Vanderlei Luxemburgo seeks to return to the path of victories (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Without winning for four games (three draws and one defeat), Cruzeiro host Brasil-RS, this Sunday, at 11 am, at Independencia, to try to return to the path of positive results and move away from the relegation zone of the Series B of the Championship Brazilian.

The celestial team ranks 16th in the table, with 32 points – five more than Londrina, which opens the Z4. The chances of access to elite Brazilian football are very remote. The first club in the G4, CRB already has 47 points (15 more than Raposa).

To beat the Pelotas team, Cruzeiro must have an important return on the field. Recovered from a muscle injury in his left thigh, forward Wellington Nem returned to training this week and will be available to coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Who could possibly return to the starting 11 striker Bruno Jos. He has already participated in much of the second half of the 1-1 draw with Guarani, last Wednesday, and should start the match against Brasil-RS.

Left-back Matheus Pereira, defensive midfielder Adriano and forward Rafael Sobis, who were suspended in Campinas-SP, are also options for Luxemburgo. The first two must be holders.

On the other hand, Cruzeiro will not have striker Marcelo Moreno. The Bolivian, top scorer in the squad, left Belo Horizonte last Thursday to introduce himself to coach Csar Faras for the Bolivian national team’s games.

Starting-point in the vast majority of matches under Luxembourg’s command, defensive midfielder/right-back Rmulo defrauds Cruzeiro due to physical problems. He was left out of the related list for the duel. Photos from the Cruzeiro training session this Saturday at Toca da Raposa II (2/10)

Brazil-RS



Sunk in the lantern of Series B, Brasil-RS completed 15 games without winning in the last round, after being defeated 2-0 by Brusque, in Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul. This is the worst mark in the centenary history of the club gacho.

Jerson Testoni, who took over the team precisely in the match against Brusque, seek, against Cruzeiro, the first victory in command of Brazil. For this, he will have the return of striker Erison, who has already scored three goals in eight games for the team in this edition of Series B.

Defender Arthur, loaned by Cruzeiro, will not be able to act this Sunday due to a contractual clause. Midfielder Bruno Matias, suspended, gives way to Sousa.

CRUISE X BRAZIL-RS



cruise



Phbio; Cceres, Eduardo Brock, Ramon and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Claudinho (Wellington Nem) and Thiago. Coach: Vanderlei Luxembourg.

Brazil-RS



Marcelo; Vidal, Alan Dias (Leandro Camilo), Hverton and Kevin; Wesley, Sousa and Rildo; Caio Rangel, Netto and Erison. Coach: Jerson Testoni.

Reason:



28th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Local:



Independence, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time:



October 3, 2021 (Sunday), at 11 am

referee:



Bruno Arleu de Araujo (FIFA/RJ)

Assistants:



Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA/RJ) and Andrea Izaura Maffra Marcelino de Sa (RJ)

VAR:



Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)