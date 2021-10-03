Cruzeiro wins Series B flashlight at home and rises positions in the table

Homework done. This is how Cruzeiro’s victory over Brazil de Pelotas-RS this Sunday morning (3) can be translated. Facing the lantern of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, Raposa had no difficulties to get the triumph by 2-0 at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte.

With the result, the team led by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo reaches 35 points and opens up a good margin for the teams that figure in the relegation zone. In addition, the difference to Goiás, fourth placed, dropped from 16 to 13 points. With 10 rounds to go before the end of the competition, the miners, even with remote chances, do not throw in the towel in relation to the dream of returning to the elite.

Cruzeiro’s next challenge will be on Friday (8), when it goes to the south of the country to face Coritiba, leader of Serie B. The ball starts at 9:30 pm (GMT) at Couto Pereira.

Obligation to win

Before the ball rolled at Independência, Cruzeiro was 16th in Serie B, with 32 points earned. Ahead, Luxa and her team had the last place in front of them, which added up to half the points of the celestial team. With that, winning the victory was more than an obligation for the Fox; mainly to keep the chance of access alive.

Who did well: Vitor Fan

Luxemburg’s bet and triggered by Cruzeiro’s U-20 team, the young striker made the bet count and was the author of the goal that opened the doors for the triumph of the miners this Sunday morning.

single team game

Although Brasil de Pelotas started the matchup well at Independência, going on the attack and trying to be the owner of the actions, it was Cruzeiro, principal, who reigned in the match of the 28th round. After the stop for hydration, the players followed Luxemburg’s guidelines to the letter and began to draw victory at home.

Canceled

At 14, Cruzeiro could have opened the scoring, with Bruno José, but the referee saw a foul by Raposa’s forward and invalidated the move. At 47, after Adriano’s strong kick, the ball also landed in the back of the net, but the move was revised by the VAR and offside noted.

First as a professional

At 40 minutes of the first stage, the boy Vitor Leque experienced for the first time the emotion of swinging the net for Cruzeiro’s main team. With the ball at the entrance to the penalty area, he cleared two opponents and, to finish off the beautiful move, he gave a subtle touch to open the marker.

tranquility goal

At 45, it was Thiago’s turn to run for the hug. After a wrong departure from the defense of Brazil, Cáceres assisted the attacker who, even though he pierced the ball in the first attempt, managed to recover and, in the sequence, left his.

Warm final step

With a good advantage on the scoreboard, Cruzeiro did not need to expose themselves so much on the way back from the break. Despite having called Wellington Nem already for the return, Luxembourg did not need to rack his brain to ratify the triumph in Horto.

Fragile and living up to their position in the table, Brasil de Pelotas followed the same tone of trying to exploit counterattacks, but, ineffective, no fright led to goalkeeper Fábio.

Game sheet:

2 X 0 BRAZIL OF PELLETS CRUISE

Reason: 28th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Date: October 3, 2021 (Sunday)

Location: Arena Independence

Time: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (RJ)

Goals: Vitor Leque, at 40 minutes of the first half, and Thiago, at 45, for Cruzeiro;

Yellow cards: Kevin, Rone and Héverton (BRA)

Cruise: Fabio; Cáceres (Rhodolfo), Ramon, Brock and M. Perereira; Adriano (Claudinho), Giovanni, Lucas Ventura (Flávio), Bruno José (Wellington Nem), Vitor Leque and Thiago. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg.

Brasil de Pelotas: Marcelo, Vidal, Alan Dias, Héverton, Kevin (Paulinho), Wesley, Sousa (Renatinho), Rildo (Patrick), Erison, Rone (Caio Rangel) and Netto (Gabriel Poveda). Coach: Jerson Testoni