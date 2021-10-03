Cruzeiro x Brasil de Pelotas: where to see, teams, refereeing and game details

The dream of access can exist. But the reality of Cruzeiro is this: settle your ‘accounts’ with the Z-4 ​​as quickly as possible. With 32 points on the leaderboard, the team led by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has an important duel this Sunday (3), at 11 am, when they receive the lantern Brasil de Pelotas, at Independência, for the 28th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B. the team can’t even think of a result other than victory, even to give a little peace of mind in this moment of uncertainty.

“I play at home, seeking victory at all times. A game in which we can’t lose points and, God willing, seek our goal in front of our fans,” observed rookie striker Keke, who has already been called in by Luxemburgo and made his debut against Guarani.

Brasil de Pelotas has not won for 15 games, a sequence that began on July 21, when the team lost to Náutico by 2-1. There are only two victories in the competition, a 19.8% improvement. By far, this is the worst campaign in Brazil. And it is in this circumstance that Cruzeiro, quoted as a wide favorite, faces the opponent. By the cold numbers, it seems very easy to mark the victory column for Fox, but we know that Cruzeiro is far from being the one that is completely reliable, even more so playing at home, where it won only three victories in 13 games.

It is past time for Cruzeiro to regain the condition of a team that really makes the home factor count, even more so with the presence of the fans. It is worth remembering that Fox was the first in Serie B to have its fans in the stadiums and two victories were won against China Azul. The positive result has not yet come at Independência.

“Home game, a team that is fighting to get out of the zone, will be another difficult game, but we have to use this home factor in our favor to be able to resume victories again,” said defender Ramon.

Cruzeiro has not won since September 11, when they beat Ponte Preta by 1-0, at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, for the 23rd round. Since then there have been three draws and one defeat.

DATASHEET

Cruzeiro x Brasil de Pelotas

Reason: 28th round of the Brazilian Championship Series B

Time: 11am

Location: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (FIFA-RJ)

Video Arbitrator: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (CBF-RJ)

Streaming; Super 91.7 FM radio, SporTV (except for MG region) and Premiere

cruise

Fabius

Cáceres

Ramon

Edward Brock

Matthew Pereira

Hadrian

Romulus

(Lucas Ventura)

claudinho

(Giovanni)

Victor Fan

Bruno José

Thiago

Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

Brazil of Pelotas

Walnut

Oliveira

Arthur

camilo

Paulinho

Diego Gomes

romulus

Kevin

Rildo

netto

erison

Coach: Jerson Testoni

—

